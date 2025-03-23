3 underrated movies you need to watch in April 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Freaky Tales (April 4 in theaters) Sacramento (April 11 in theaters) Neighborhood Watch (April 25 in theaters)

March was not a banner moment for the box office. While Mickey 17 received critical acclaim, Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi comedy will likely lose close to $75 million. While Novocaine and Black Bag were solid B-movies, they also failed to attract theatrical audiences. Disney will likely play the role of savior, as Snow White should bring families back to the theaters.

April doesn’t have too many big-budget blockbusters. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is probably the biggest attraction, with Alex Garland’s Warfare as a close second. There will be even more theatrical offerings this month, including a sci-fi anthology, a buddy comedy, and a crime thriller.

Freaky Tales (April 4 in theaters)

As soon as the 1980s-inspired synths began in the trailer for Freaky Tales, I knew I would like this movie. Then, Pedro Pascal lit an envelope and said, “F— you,” to the gentleman sitting across from him, and I couldn’t be more in awe. I have tried. In Freaky Tales, the filmmaking duo of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck return with their first movie since 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Boden and Fleck craft an analogy movie set in 1987 Oakland and featuring an extensive group of characters: an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector. The movie is split into four chapters of interconnected stories that revolve around underdogs. It’s been over a year since Freaky Tales premiered at Sundance, so hopefully, this action comedy will be worth the wait.

Sacramento (April 11 in theaters)

Sacramento is not young enough to be coming-of-age and not old enough to be mid-life crisis. Perhaps it’s somewhere in the middle. Either way, it’s a buddy comedy with talented and likable actors, including Michael Cera, Micael Angarano (writer and director), Maya Erskine, and Kristen Stewart. One day, Glenn (Cera) gets in the car with his estranged friend, Rickey (Angarano), and heads to lunch.

Yet Rickey decides to keep driving in favor of a drive to Sacramento. Rickey’s father recently died, and he wants some company to spread the ashes. With permission from his pregnant wife (Stewart), Glenn accompanies Rickey on a California road trip. Somewhere along the way, Rickey tries to win over Tallie (Maya Erskine). Sacramento feels like a heartfelt comedy tailor-made for 30-somethings with anxiety. In other words, your new favorite movie.

Neighborhood Watch (April 25 in theaters)

As of March 23, no trailer has been released for Neighborhood Watch. Stills of stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jack Quaid have been shared. There’s a synopsis: “When a mentally ill young man (Quaid) thinks he witnesses an abduction and the police refuse to believe him, he reluctantly turns to his next-door neighbor (Morgan) — a bitter, retired security guard —to help him find the missing woman.”