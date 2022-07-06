 Skip to main content
Unprecedented trailer looks at Trump’s final year in office

Blair Marnell
By

In the history of film, there’s never before been a documentary that made its public debut during a Congressional hearing. But such are the times in which we live. As revealed last month before the January 6 Committee hearings, documentary filmmaker Alex Holder had free rein to follow former President Donald Trump during the final year of his term. And as you can see in the Unprecedented trailer below, that includes the infamous January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump, who lost the election to President Joe Biden, immediately claimed that there was a fraud behind his loss. As noted in the trailer above, even Trump-appointed judges didn’t go along with that in the absence of all credible evidence. Regardless, Trump followers descended upon the certification hearing of the election and managed to break into the Capitol building while it was still in session. The fallout from that event continues to play out in the January 6 hearings. But in the clip below, Trump sidesteps any and all responsibility for what happened.

Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States, invited Trump’s wrath when he resisted his calls to overturn the election. In turn, Trump supporters chanted “hang Mike Pence” as they broke into the Capitol. In this clip from the documentary series, Pence betrays no emotion as Congress calls for him to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office. Spoiler alert: He did not.

Holder’s three-part documentary will include additional interviews with Trump, Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and more key figures from the previous administration. Discovery+ will premiere the first episode on Sunday, July 10.

