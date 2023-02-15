Looking to watch Arsenal vs Man City and other other Premier League Soccer games live without cable TV? With the rise of online streaming services, it’s easier than ever to watch your favorite teams in action from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you happen to be). Below, we’ve rounded up the best live TV streaming services that will let you watch Premier League Soccer online along with all sorts of other live TV content, shows, movies, and more. Whether you’re a die-hard soccer fan or you’re simply looking to keep up with the latest scores, we’ve got you covered with all the information you need to watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream and other Premier League matches online.

Watch the Arsenal vs Man City Live Stream on Sling TV

Live TV streaming services are designed to replace cable TV, so they typically include a lot of channels and normally cost north of $60 per month. If you don’t need all that and want a more affordable streaming package, then Sling TV is a great pick that lets you watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream and other Premier League Soccer games online. There are two plans, and you’ll want to sign up for Sling TV’s Blue package which includes NBC Sports and USA. Then, all that’s left to do is tune in when it’s game time. Sling Blue rings in at $40 per month, but if you don’t already have a Sling TV account, you can sign up now and get your first month for 50% off. With Sling TV, you’ll have access to more than 40 channels of live and on-demand programming, including Premier League Soccer and other major sports.

Watch the Arsenal vs Man City Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service, and with a seven-day trial, it’s also a great way for you to watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream for free. FuboTV offers more than 150 live TV channels as part of its $75/month package, and as a new subscriber, you’ll get a seven-day free trial, allowing you to stream Premier League soccer for one week without paying a dime. Simply select the NBC Sports channel, search for the game, and start watching. FuboTV offers excellent video quality and an easy-to-use interface, making it a popular choice for soccer fans around the world.

Watch the Arsenal vs Man City Live Stream on Peacock

If you’re a soccer fan looking to catch the Arsenal vs Man City game and other Premier League matches, Peacock is a cheap option. Peacock is NBC’s standalone streaming app that offers a variety of live and on-demand content including shows, movies, sports, and news. While there is a free plan available, you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch live Premier League matches including the Arsenal vs Man City live stream. Peacock Premium costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, so while it’s not a complete live TV streaming package like the others on this list, it’s a very affordable way to get access to all the Premier League matches, as well as original shows, movies, and other live entertainment.

Watch the Arsenal vs Man City Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV provides live TV programming, along with access to their extensive library of content, including Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. This makes Hulu with Live TV arguably our favorite all-in-one streaming package for watching tons of shows and movies, along with live TV programming, all in one place. That live entertainment includes the Arsenal vs Man City live stream, as well as plenty of other sports content among the 85+ live TV channel lineup. Hulu with Live TV rings in at $70, but since it includes three streaming apps along with its live TV programming, it’s an excellent value for cord-cutters. Once you have subscribed to Hulu with Live TV, navigate to the Live TV section, select the channel airing the game, and start watching. Hulu with Live TV is a great choice for sports fans looking for a comprehensive streaming experience.

Watch the Arsenal vs Man City Live Stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another option for streaming the Arsenal vs Man City live stream online, and it’s a great live TV streaming package for families and other households with multiple people who like to stream a lot. Better still, new subscribers can take advantage of a two-week free trial right now, which includes access to all of YouTube TV’s channels (including those airing Premier League soccer and other sporting events). With unlimited DVR storage, you can record the game and watch it later at your convenience. YouTube TV costs $65 per month, but you can currently enjoy your first three months for $55 per month. Your membership also lets you set up six different accounts and you can have up to three simultaneous streams going at once, which is less limiting than most other streaming services.

Watch Arsenal vs Man City from abroad with a VPN

To watch the Arsenal vs Man City Premier League Soccer game from abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services. A virtual private network allows you to change your IP address to a location where the game isn’t region-restricted for streaming. Our favorite choice for this is NordVPN. It’s been at the top of our favorite VPNs for years now owing to its consistent speed, reliability, and ease of use. To get started, first, sign up for a NordVPN account and download the app to your device. Then, choose a server in the U.S. where the game is available for live broadcast on your chosen streaming platform. Once connected to the server, sign into your streaming app and start watching. NordVPN offers an excellent suite of security features, ensuring your online activity remains private and secure, so it’s useful for more than just streaming. It’s cheap, too: You can grab the two-year plan for $100, which averages to just $4.20 per month.

