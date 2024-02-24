Watch Edgar Berlanga vs Paraig McCrory: How to live stream the fight

Edgar Berlanga continues his comeback tour with another fight this weekend. Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) started his career with 16 straight first-round knockouts, poising himself as the second coming of Mike Tyson. Since that streak was broken by Demond Nicholson in April of 2021, Berlanga hasn’t gotten a single knockout, let alone something in the first round. In June of 2022 Berlanga tried to bite opponent Roamer Alexis Angulo, which resulted in a six-month suspension. Berlanga is back and heavily favored against Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs), but the real question is whether this fight goes the distance or ends early.

This fight will stream exclusively on DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, February 24. Berlanga and McCrory will likely step into the squared circle around 11:00 p.m. Below you’ll find everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Watch Berlanga vs McCrory live stream on DAZN

This fight is exclusive to DAZN, so you’ll need a subscription to watch it. It’s not a PPV, but there is unfortunately no DAZN free trial. That means ponying up some cash to watch it. You can either grab a monthly subscription for $30 per month, a yearly subscription for $225, or commit to a yearly subscription and pay in $20-per-month increments. DAZN is the most consistent streaming service for boxing, so you’ll get your money’s worth with any of the options.

Watch Berlanga vs McCrory live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in almost every country, but if you find yourself somewhere without access to the site or this specific fight, there is a simple solution. Just grab a VPN subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream the fight on DAZN like you’re right in Orlando, Florida with the fighters. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s reliable, works with most streaming services (including DAZN) and is currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

