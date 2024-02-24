 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Edgar Berlanga vs Paraig McCrory: How to live stream the fight

Noah McGraw
By
Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory on a promotional poster.
DAZN

Edgar Berlanga continues his comeback tour with another fight this weekend. Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) started his career with 16 straight first-round knockouts, poising himself as the second coming of Mike Tyson. Since that streak was broken by Demond Nicholson in April of 2021, Berlanga hasn’t gotten a single knockout, let alone something in the first round. In June of 2022 Berlanga tried to bite opponent Roamer Alexis Angulo, which resulted in a six-month suspension. Berlanga is back and heavily favored against Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs), but the real question is whether this fight goes the distance or ends early.

This fight will stream exclusively on DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, February 24. Berlanga and McCrory will likely step into the squared circle around 11:00 p.m. Below you’ll find everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Watch Berlanga vs McCrory live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

This fight is exclusive to DAZN, so you’ll need a subscription to watch it. It’s not a PPV, but there is unfortunately no DAZN free trial. That means ponying up some cash to watch it. You can either grab a monthly subscription for $30 per month, a yearly subscription for $225, or commit to a yearly subscription and pay in $20-per-month increments. DAZN is the most consistent streaming service for boxing, so you’ll get your money’s worth with any of the options.

Watch Berlanga vs McCrory live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

DAZN is available in almost every country, but if you find yourself somewhere without access to the site or this specific fight, there is a simple solution. Just grab a VPN subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream the fight on DAZN like you’re right in Orlando, Florida with the fighters. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s reliable, works with most streaming services (including DAZN) and is currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Orlando City vs Montreal live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Coming off their best season of their short MLS history, Orlando City open the 2024 campaign today with a home fixture against CF Montreal, who are set to kick off the new Laurent Courtois era.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the only way to watch in the United States and Canada is with MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.
Is There a Free Orlando City vs Montreal Live Stream?

Read more
Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

After once again coming up close but short in their bid for their first MLS Cup trophy last season, the Philadelphia Union begin the 2024 season when they host the Chicago Fire today.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Watch Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire on MLS Season Pass

Read more
Bayern vs RB Leipzig live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Following a disastrous week that saw them tally losses in both Champions League and Bundesliga action, Bayern Munich return home to face off against RB Leipzig in an important showdown on Saturday. Bayern remain second in the league, but the gap is narrowing between them and VfB Stuttgart, Dortmund and today's opponent RB Leipzig.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig on ESPN+

Read more