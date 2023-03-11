Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free

Premier League soccer is in full swing this weekend, and one of the biggest matches on tap is Bournemouth vs Liverpool. The game’s television broadcast is being handled by USA Network. If you don’t have cable or if you’re traveling during game time, don’t worry, as you can still watch the game online. In fact, with USA covering the game, the live stream will be accessible through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up all of the best ways to watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool game online, and we’ve even tracked down some streaming services that will let you watch the game for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match for free. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, and if you sign up in time you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream for free.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the most popular streaming TV services. You can get access to USA Network through Sling’s Blue Plan, making it a great option for watching the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream. Sports lovers should love a Sling TV subscription, as its base plans include networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT. Dozens of other cable channels are available through these base Blue and Orange Plans as well, and you can even combine the two plans for access to Sling’s full channel offerings. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and first-time subscribers are privy to a 50% discount for one month.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is one of the original streaming TV services, and it’s still one of the most popular, as it offers a huge library of on-demand content. One of its premium offerings is Hulu with Live TV, which, of course, brings live TV to your home through a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This includes access to USA Network and the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial in and of itself, but a Hulu free trial does exist. You can use a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform, and to get a feel for what kinds of content is available on the platform. If you like it, you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on YouTube with Live TV

It may not be first on everyone’s mind as a place to watch live sports, but YouTube TV has become an incredibly competent streaming platform. In fact, it’s one of the only places you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream for free, as a YouTube free trial is available to first-time subscribers. YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels for you to explore, and you can use the free trial to see if a subscription is right for you. Sports lovers will love the inclusion of networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, and if you’re just looking for a way to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online, you’ll love that USA Network is part of the package.

Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

One thing that can throw a hiccup into catching the Bournemouth vs Liverpool game is traveling. Despite the logistical difficulties of finding a good WiFi connection, streaming platforms often throw geographical restrictions into the mix of difficulties as well. One way to work around these restrictions is with a virtual private network, or a VPN. Combining a VPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will get you a hiccup-free experience watching Bournemouth vs Liverpool, just as you’d have within your own home. NordVPN is at the top of the list of the best VPN services, and a subscribing to the service is incredibly affordable. NordVPN often has discounts taking place, and you can even use the service entirely free for one month with a NordVPN free trial.

