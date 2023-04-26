 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the match for free

Today in the Premier League Brentford hits the road to take on Chelsea. The match starts at 6:45pm ET, and you may be wondering where you can watch it online. Peacock TV has the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, which eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. But Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. There isn’t a way to watch the game on Peacock for free, but we’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription. We’ve also found the best way to watch Chelsea vs Brentford if you’re traveling during game time.

Watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the Chelsea vs Brentford game only available on Peacock TV today, and with there being no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, you may be wondering whether or not the streaming service is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. Peacock actually offers coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, however, and sports lovers will love its coverage of events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, and while today that includes the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, throughout a month’s subscription you’re likely to find plenty of sports coverage. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream.

Watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers may run into some issues when trying to access the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Peacock TV. Streaming services regularly place geographic restrictions on live sports events, and this will almost certainly be the case for the Chelsea vs Brentford game. You can work around this with a virtual private network, or a VPN. A VPN, in combination with your Peacock TV subscription, will allow you to access the game from anywhere just as you would at home. We feel NordVPN is at the top of the list when it comes to the best VPN services. NordVPN prices its service very affordably, and even has discounts taking place almost all of the time. You can even use NordVPN free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

