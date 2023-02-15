 Skip to main content
Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

There’s some great Champions League games taking place today, with Club Brugge vs Benfica being one of them. If you’re a Champions League fan, or if you’re a fan of soccer in general, you may be trying to figure out how to watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream. Watching online is the way to go if you don’t have a cable subscription, if you’re traveling, or if you prefer the convenience of watching on a computer or mobile device. There are a couple of ways to watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream, and we’ve even tracked down how to watch Club Brugge vs Benfica for free.

Watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

One of the best options for watching the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream is FuboTV. We put FuboTV at the top of the list because, as streaming services go, it’s perhaps the best for people who love sports. Its channel lineup includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and dozens of college sports channels, as well as several original Fubo Sports channels. A subscription to FuboTV starts at $75 per month. You can get immediate access to the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream with a FuboTV subscription, and you can even watch the match for free with a Fubo free trial, which will allow you stop spend the next seven days exploring what FuboTV has to offer at no cost.

Watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

CBS is the broadcast network covering the Club Brugge vs Benfica match, and CBS’ online offering is Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus probably isn’t thought of as one of the premier streaming services for live sports coverage, as it’s known for award-winning originals like Yellowstone. But at just $5 per month and $50 per year, Paramount Plus makes a great place for sports lovers to watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream, as it gives you access to full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. In fact, Paramount Plus provides coverage of many Champions League matches, as well as live action from the NFL and NCAA men’s basketball.

Related

Watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another streaming service that will get you access to the Club Brugge vs Benfica match is Hulu with Live TV. CBS is included in the channel lineup, so you’ll be able to watch the event in its entirety with a subscription. Hulu with Live TV also offers a full slate of cable channels without the need for a cable subscription, making it an enticing platform for sports fans in general. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but you can access a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the Club Brugge vs Benfica match, but it will give you an idea of what you can expect with a full Hulu with Live TV subscription. These start at $70 per month, and come packaged with ESPN+, which sports lovers will enjoy having the additional access to.

Watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream on YouTube with Live TV

A person pointing a remote towards a TV with YouTube running.

YouTube is far more than a short form binge watching platform now, as YouTube TV offers access to more than 100 channels worth of of live TV programming. Among the channels offered is CBS, which is the network handling the broadcast of the Club Brugge vs Benfica match. A YouTube TV subscription will get you access to man other Champions League soccer games, as well as the likes of ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. Subscriptions start at $65 per month, though deals and discounts are frequently taking place. Included is the convenience of unlimited DVR space, exclusive sports features like Stats View and Fantasy football view, and access to dozens of live sporting events each month, including Club Brugge vs Benfica.

Watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re trying to watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are often in place for live sporting events, which can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to alleviate this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access FuboTV and your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world, just as you would form within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option for pairing with FuboTV, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

