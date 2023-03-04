Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream: Watch the game for free

Serie A soccer is heating up and keeping fans excited. Today’s hot match, airing at 2:45 PM Eastern Time, features Fiorentina vs AC Milan. With just hours to go before the big match, fans are are both excited and nervous as to where to watch the match. If you don’t have access to a regular cable connection with CBS Sports are you completely out of luck? The answer is a resounding ‘No!’ There are plenty of other services hosting the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match online and you can even manage to use some of these services to tap into a (legal) free Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is an online streaming service with tons of sports streaming options, including those that contain the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match. As a viewer, you’ll also be able to record live segments to review later on. If you haven’t already taken advantage of it for a previous event, now is a great time to start a FuboTV free trial. You’ll have plenty of time to view today’s match, plus a few other programs during the week. So, watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan, then switch over to see what is on ESPN and FOX Soccer Plus while you’re at it. At the end of your free trial, average plans start at $75/mo., but the Latino package is currently on discount at just $25/mo. Give it a try and stick around if you like it.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is part of the CBS network and, therefore, the premier way to watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan online without a traditional cable network. Paramount+ includes replays and clips, with expert analysis, as part of its sports coverage so you can get the highlights you need to keep up to speed with everything going on in the soccer world. In addition to the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match, Paramount+ membership will give you access to NFL games, Formula 1 racing, and new entertainment options each month. Start with the seven day free trial, enough to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan, then consider continuing if you like the service. Subscription plans start at just $5/mo.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a fantastic way to catch all of your live TV needs, including sports. In addition to the CBS network you’ll need for the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match, Hulu will also let you access ESPN, Fox, and NBC sports content. One of Hulu with Live TV’s interesting features is unlimited DVR, which allows users to record an unlimited amount of live broadcastings. To take advantage of this, you’ll need to be a subscriber. Fortunately, you can take advantage of the Hulu with Live TV free trial for today’s Fiorentina vs AC Milan match and then consider signing up for the regular $70/mo. service afterwards.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

While there will always be clips of the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match on YouTube after the fact, did you know you can catch the action live on YouTube TV? The YouTube TV live service gives you access to tons of sporting events, including those on the ESPN, NBC, and of course CBS network. It gives you the familiar comfort of the YouTube platform and mixes it with your favorite cable channels, a real win for sports fans. While you’ll want to take advantage of the YouTube TV free trial for the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match, consider signing up for the full service and getting the Sports Plus add-on. With Sports Plus, you can get a wider variety of sports entertainment that includes Sports Grid and Fight Network.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

Here’s a problem you might face if you’ve seen the inside of an airplane in the past few days. You go to watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match from your designated streaming service in your new location and can’t. It could be from a variety of reasons, but one you might not have considered is that your internet and companies’ licensing agreements change based on the location of the user. This is most pronounced in international travel, but can also be an issue when hopping from one zip code to another. To circumvent this, we recommend NordVPN which allows you to “magically” change your device’s location. NordVPN is our favorite VPN, partly because of how effective it is at helping users get around this very problem. With servers in 60 countries, you can appear to be from just about anywhere. So, if you find yourself facing the unwanted surprise of having a location error just minutes before the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match is set to start, give Nord a try.

