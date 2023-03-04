 Skip to main content
Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream: Watch the game for free

John Alexander
By

Serie A soccer is heating up and keeping fans excited. Today’s hot match, airing at 2:45 PM Eastern Time, features Fiorentina vs AC Milan. With just hours to go before the big match, fans are are both excited and nervous as to where to watch the match. If you don’t have access to a regular cable connection with CBS Sports are you completely out of luck? The answer is a resounding ‘No!’ There are plenty of other services hosting the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match online and you can even manage to use some of these services to tap into a (legal) free Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is an online streaming service with tons of sports streaming options, including those that contain the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match. As a viewer, you’ll also be able to record live segments to review later on. If you haven’t already taken advantage of it for a previous event, now is a great time to start a FuboTV free trial. You’ll have plenty of time to view today’s match, plus a few other programs during the week. So, watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan, then switch over to see what is on ESPN and FOX Soccer Plus while you’re at it. At the end of your free trial, average plans start at $75/mo., but the Latino package is currently on discount at just $25/mo. Give it a try and stick around if you like it.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount+ is part of the CBS network and, therefore, the premier way to watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan online without a traditional cable network. Paramount+ includes replays and clips, with expert analysis, as part of its sports coverage so you can get the highlights you need to keep up to speed with everything going on in the soccer world. In addition to the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match, Paramount+ membership will give you access to NFL games, Formula 1 racing, and new entertainment options each month. Start with the seven day free trial, enough to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan, then consider continuing if you like the service. Subscription plans start at just $5/mo.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is a fantastic way to catch all of your live TV needs, including sports. In addition to the CBS network you’ll need for the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match, Hulu will also let you access ESPN, Fox, and NBC sports content. One of Hulu with Live TV’s interesting features is unlimited DVR, which allows users to record an unlimited amount of live broadcastings. To take advantage of this, you’ll need to be a subscriber. Fortunately, you can take advantage of the Hulu with Live TV free trial for today’s Fiorentina vs AC Milan match and then consider signing up for the regular $70/mo. service afterwards.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

While there will always be clips of the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match on YouTube after the fact, did you know you can catch the action live on YouTube TV? The YouTube TV live service gives you access to tons of sporting events, including those on the ESPN, NBC, and of course CBS network. It gives you the familiar comfort of the YouTube platform and mixes it with your favorite cable channels, a real win for sports fans. While you’ll want to take advantage of the YouTube TV free trial for the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match, consider signing up for the full service and getting the Sports Plus add-on. With Sports Plus, you can get a wider variety of sports entertainment that includes Sports Grid and Fight Network.

Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Here’s a problem you might face if you’ve seen the inside of an airplane in the past few days. You go to watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match from your designated streaming service in your new location and can’t. It could be from a variety of reasons, but one you might not have considered is that your internet and companies’ licensing agreements change based on the location of the user. This is most pronounced in international travel, but can also be an issue when hopping from one zip code to another. To circumvent this, we recommend NordVPN which allows you to “magically” change your device’s location. NordVPN is our favorite VPN, partly because of how effective it is at helping users get around this very problem. With servers in 60 countries, you can appear to be from just about anywhere. So, if you find yourself facing the unwanted surprise of having a location error just minutes before the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match is set to start, give Nord a try.

Man City vs Newcastle live stream: Watch the game for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 4, 2023 4:30AM
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Manchester City vs Newcastle is about to kick off and it's likely to be quite the thrilling match in the English Premier League thanks to both sides being in strong form. While Man City seems to have the edge, there's no guarantee other than knowing this is going to be a thrilling match. If you're looking to find out how to watch Man City vs Newcastle online, we're here to help. We've got all the insight into how to watch the match and others in the Premier League. We also look at the best way to watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream for free.
Watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV pivots itself well as the best streaming service for sports fans. It provides access to over 145 channels depending on the plan you agree to, with a huge array of sports channels in the mix. There's NBC and USA Network for the English Premier League but there's also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel, among many others. FuboTV starts at $75 per month but you can always check out a seven-day FuboTV free trial. If you sign up now, you can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream for free along with the rest of the Premier League unfolding over the next seven days. It's a useful way of checking out what FuboTV has to offer without paying up.

Read more
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023 1:05AM
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship starting this weekend, with qualifying taking place today for the Bahrain Grand Prix, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you stream F1 racing. There are 23 Formula 1 Grands Prix happening during the 2023 F1 racing season, which kicks off on Sunday, March 5 with the Bahrain GP. Whether you're planning to watch the F1 live streamson your smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream: Watch it for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 3, 2023 10:25AM
watch wwe royal rumble 2023 live stream online featured image 2

Want to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight? If you're looking for the best way to watch the popular professional wrestling show, we're here to help. We've highlighted some of the best streaming services for the task, as well as checked out the best ways to watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream online for free.
Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great streaming service for anyone keen to cut the cord. Crucially, for WWE Friday Night Smackdown fans, it offers access to Fox in select markets. All you need to do is sign up to Sling Blue with the first month costing just $20 before it rises to $40 for subsequent months. Besides offering WWE Friday Night Smackdown, you also get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, USA Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too so you can keep informed. There's also 50 hours of DVR storage so you can catch up on shows you miss live.

Read more