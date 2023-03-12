 Skip to main content
Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch online

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League is in full swing this weekend, and soccer fans won’t want to miss Fulham vs Arsenal. With online streaming services now dominating sports, it can be a little hard to track down which streaming service has which game. Many of the best live TV streaming services won’t be able to offer the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, as there is no TV broadcast of the game. The standalone streaming service Peacock TV, however, has the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, and plenty of reasons that make it worth subscribing to watch. Read onward for more details on how to watch Fulham vs Arsenal on Peacock TV, and how to watch the game if you’re traveling abroad.

Watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the Fulham vs Arsenal game only available to watch on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming service is worth subscribing to for just a few soccer games. Peacock is in fact a great streaming service for sports lovers, as it gets you access to many soccer games in addition to NBC’s online coverage of Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. All of the best shows on Peacock are part of a subscription, and while there is no Peacock TV free trial to speak of, a monthly subscription is only $5 per month. This is well worth it for access to the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, and it becomes even more worth it when considering you’ll get access to all of the content that’s new on Peacock right now.

Watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Travelers may run into some issues when trying to access the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV, as many streaming platforms place geographic restrictions on live sports events. This will almost certainly be the case for the Fulham vs Arsenal game, but you can work around these restrictions with a virtual private network, or a VPN. A VPN, in combination with your Peacock TV subscription, will allow you to access the game from anywhere just as you would at home. We feel NordVPN is at the top of the list when it comes to the best VPN services. NordVPN prices its service very affordably, and even has discounts taking place almost all of the time. You can even use NordVPN free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 11, 2023 12:00AM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Premier League soccer is in full swing this weekend, and one of the biggest matches on tap is Bournemouth vs Liverpool. The game’s television broadcast is being handled by USA Network. If you don’t have cable or if you’re traveling during game time, don’t worry, as you can still watch the game online. In fact, with USA covering the game, the live stream will be accessible through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up all of the best ways to watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool game online, and we’ve even tracked down some streaming services that will let you watch the game for free.
Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match for free. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, and if you sign up in time you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream for free.

Read more
WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream: Watch it for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 10, 2023 12:10PM
watch wwe royal rumble 2023 live stream online featured image 2

It's Friday, and we all know what that means: It's time for another WWE Friday Night Smackdown. And we have a neat trick to access a (legal) free WWE Smackdown live stream for new viewers -- or rather, viewers new to one of the live TV streaming services we've outlined below, all of which have access to Fox, the broadcaster for this event.
Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great streaming service for anyone keen to cut the cord. Crucially, for WWE Friday Night Smackdown fans, it offers access to Fox in select markets. All you need to do is sign up to Sling Blue with the first month costing just $20 before it rises to $40 for subsequent months. Besides offering WWE Friday Night Smackdown, you also get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, USA Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too so you can keep informed. There's also 50 hours of DVR storage so you can catch up on shows you miss live.

Read more
UFC live stream: How to watch UFC from anywhere, legally
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 10, 2023 10:07AM
how to stream ufc fights online 246 mcgregor v cowboy

High-speed internet has made it easy and economical for millions of people to "cut the cord" and ditch traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of online streaming services. But due to regional broadcasting restrictions, sports fans had to wait a while longer to enjoy live and on-demand content. Movies and TV shows have been available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video for about a decade now, and today's 4K smart TVs even come with built-in internet connectivity and pre-loaded streaming apps -- but only recently have broadcasters like ESPN done the same thing for live-action sports, including UFC live streams like the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili and UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3.

The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2023, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. This is great news for MMA fans, as the UFC's tight relationship with ESPN now makes it easy to stream UFC fights online. Although some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN's TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ is the only venue for watching UFC PPVs online, including the UFC 286 live stream. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content is airing only on this network, and if you're looking for the best way to watch every UFC live stream online, ESPN+ is what you need.
Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

Read more