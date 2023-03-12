Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch online

The Premier League is in full swing this weekend, and soccer fans won’t want to miss Fulham vs Arsenal. With online streaming services now dominating sports, it can be a little hard to track down which streaming service has which game. Many of the best live TV streaming services won’t be able to offer the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, as there is no TV broadcast of the game. The standalone streaming service Peacock TV, however, has the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, and plenty of reasons that make it worth subscribing to watch. Read onward for more details on how to watch Fulham vs Arsenal on Peacock TV, and how to watch the game if you’re traveling abroad.

Watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

With the Fulham vs Arsenal game only available to watch on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming service is worth subscribing to for just a few soccer games. Peacock is in fact a great streaming service for sports lovers, as it gets you access to many soccer games in addition to NBC’s online coverage of Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. All of the best shows on Peacock are part of a subscription, and while there is no Peacock TV free trial to speak of, a monthly subscription is only $5 per month. This is well worth it for access to the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, and it becomes even more worth it when considering you’ll get access to all of the content that’s new on Peacock right now.

Watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may run into some issues when trying to access the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV, as many streaming platforms place geographic restrictions on live sports events. This will almost certainly be the case for the Fulham vs Arsenal game, but you can work around these restrictions with a virtual private network, or a VPN. A VPN, in combination with your Peacock TV subscription, will allow you to access the game from anywhere just as you would at home. We feel NordVPN is at the top of the list when it comes to the best VPN services. NordVPN prices its service very affordably, and even has discounts taking place almost all of the time. You can even use NordVPN free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

