Prepare for UFC 246 by watching McGregor’s fights on ESPN+

One of the most highly anticipated MMA events in recent memory is coming this Saturday, with “The Notorious” Conor McGregor finally stepping back into the octagon after more than a year’s absence to face off against veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. UFC 246 is coming to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, with the main card being an exclusive pay-per-view event to be broadcast on ESPN+. If you’ve already signed up for this streaming service, or if you’re thinking of jumping on board, then now’s the perfect time to do so and to watch some of McGregor’s best fights before UFC 246.

Conor McGregor is a fighter who needs no introduction to MMA fans, and even people who aren’t into UFC likely know who he is. The 31-year-old Irish mixed martial artist and boxer has had a successful and very colorful career, but not one without its fair share of controversy, with McGregor having been both stripped of titles as well as suspended from fighting due to various incidents and infractions. Despite this (or perhaps in part because of it), the former featherweight and lightweight champion remains a beloved rockstar within the UFC and the promotions biggest pay-per-view draw, with five of the six highest-grossing UFC events featuring McGregor on the main card.

We’re all looking forward to an exciting main card at UFC 246 this Saturday, and until then, there’s plenty of time to go back and revisit some of the biggest highlights — comprising both the wins and the most notable defeats — of McGregor’s MMA career. All of the following matches are now available on ESPN+ as well so you can start streaming right away if you’re already signed up:

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

UFC 229: McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov

UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz 1

UFC 202: McGregor vs. Diaz 2

UFC 189: McGregor vs. Mendes

UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 18, and the main card is a pay-per-view event that will air live exclusively on ESPN+. If you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN’s premium streaming service and are looking for a way to stream UFC 246 online this weekend, then now’s a great time to do it, as new members can take advantage of this exclusive bundle offer that nets you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 246 PPV bundle for just $85, saving you more than 25% off the price of buying them separately.

Editors' Recommendations