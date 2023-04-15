How to watch the free PSG vs Lens live stream from anywhere

Some of the best soccer action taking place today is in the matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens. This may be a lesser-marketed event if you’re in the United States, but it’s still watchable. The broadcast is being handled by beIN Sports network, which isn’t easily accessible in the United States — not even with many of the best live TV streaming services. FuboTV is stepping up for the live stream, however. The high quality sports streaming service offers beIN Sports as part of its channel lineup, and we’ve got all of the details you’ll need to watch the game for free on Fubo, as well as how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.

Watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for sports lovers. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain match for free. You can do this by utilizing the FuboTV free trial, which gives new subscribers full access for seven days. If you’ve already exhausted your FuboTV free trial, a monthly subscription starts at $75, and is worth considering in order to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens live stream. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels. A subscription includes access to the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks.

Watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re out of the country during the game you’re going to want to have a virtual private network in place to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United States. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens from anywhere just as you would at home. You can even access the game entirely at no cost if you pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and a VPN is a smart way to browse the web and watch your favorite sports events online even if you aren’t a traveler.

