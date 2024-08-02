3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024

Looking for romance on Netflix? Then you’ve come to the right place. The streamer has an entire section dedicated to romance, with several subsections inside, including heartfelt movies, teen dramas, and holiday favorites. Hit Man, Mother of the Bride, Crazy Rich Asians, and the Fifty Shades of Grey films are some of the most popular movies on Netflix right now.

Rom-coms are typically a fan favorite for most romance films. In recent years, Netflix has championed the rom-com, populating the streamer with a mix of originals and classics. This August, watch these three rom-coms on Netflix, including an ensemble from the 2010s, a charming drama set in Cyrus, and a hilarious adventure from a comedic icon.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

What happens when you have multiple couples afraid to have kids? You get What to Expect When You’re Expecting, a rom-com based on Heidi Murkoff’s 1984 pregnancy guide of the same name. The film features five couples: Jules (Cameron Diaz) and Evan (Matthew Morrison); Holly (Jennifer Lopez) and Alex (Rodrigo Santoro); Wendy (Elizabeth Banks) and Gary (Ben Falcone); Skyler (Brooklyn Decker) and Ramsey (Dennis Quaid); and Rosie (Anna Kendrick) and Marco (Chace Crawford).

Each of the five couples is expecting a child and faces the challenges that come with it. For example, Holly and Alex explore adoption while Rosie and Marco experience a miscarriage. What to Expect When You’re Expecting is a fun ensemble movie with likable actors tackling problems that every parent must face.

Stream What to Expect When You’re Expecting on Netflix.

Find Me Falling (2024)

Harry Connick Jr. is known for his dashing looks, soulful voice, and Louisiana charm. In Find Me Falling, Connick Jr. plays against type as a miserable rock star who needs an escape. After his album performs poorly, John Allman (Connick) packs his bags and buys a secluded house by a cliff in Cyprus. Some peace and quiet is exactly what John needs to recharge and fall in love again with music. As it turns out, there’s a reason why no one was living in the house John bought. Many people commit suicide by jumping off the cliff.

John can’t get any privacy after a young singer, Melina (Ali Fumiko Whitney), delivers groceries to his house and recognizes him. Yet, things turn around for John when he meets Sia (Agni Scott), a woman he met many years prior who inspired him to write his most famous song. A singer, a beautiful location, and romance? That sounds like a good rom-com formula to me.

Stream Find Me Falling on Netflix.

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Adam Sandler isn’t your typical rom-com lead. The SNL legend typically headlines family-driven comedies — Click and Hotel Transylvania — or raunchier comedies — Billy Madison and The Waterboy. However, Sandler’s good-guy charm and funny persona make him an effective rom-com lead in films like 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, and Just Go with It. One of Sandler’s rom-coms, Mr. Deeds, is streaming on Netflix.

Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is the nicest guy in the small town of Mandrake Falls, New Hampshire. Deeds’ life changes overnight when he inherits his late great-uncle’s $40 billion fortune. Babe Bennett (Winona Ryder) is a New York City tabloid reporter looking to cover Deeds’ story. Babe disguises herself as Pam Dawson, a small-town nurse, to get closer to Deeds for the story. The ruse works, as Babe connects with Deeds on a personal level. Much to her surprise, she also falls in love with him, complicating her objective as a reporter.

Stream Mr. Deeds on Netflix.