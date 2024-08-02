 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in August 2024

By
A man and woman stare back with a young girl standing behind them.
Netflix

Looking for romance on Netflix? Then you’ve come to the right place. The streamer has an entire section dedicated to romance, with several subsections inside, including heartfelt movies, teen dramas, and holiday favorites. Hit ManMother of the BrideCrazy Rich Asians, and the Fifty Shades of Grey films are some of the most popular movies on Netflix right now.

Rom-coms are typically a fan favorite for most romance films. In recent years, Netflix has championed the rom-com, populating the streamer with a mix of originals and classics. This August, watch these three rom-coms on Netflix, including an ensemble from the 2010s, a charming drama set in Cyrus, and a hilarious adventure from a comedic icon.

Recommended Videos

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

A pregnant Cameron Diaz points a finger while people jump behind her.
Lionsgate

What happens when you have multiple couples afraid to have kids? You get What to Expect When You’re Expecting, a rom-com based on Heidi Murkoff’s 1984 pregnancy guide of the same name. The film features five couples: Jules (Cameron Diaz) and Evan (Matthew Morrison); Holly (Jennifer Lopez) and Alex (Rodrigo Santoro); Wendy (Elizabeth Banks) and Gary (Ben Falcone); Skyler (Brooklyn Decker) and Ramsey (Dennis Quaid); and Rosie (Anna Kendrick) and Marco (Chace Crawford).

Each of the five couples is expecting a child and faces the challenges that come with it. For example, Holly and Alex explore adoption while Rosie and Marco experience a miscarriage. What to Expect When You’re Expecting is a fun ensemble movie with likable actors tackling problems that every parent must face.

Stream What to Expect When You’re Expecting on Netflix.

Find Me Falling (2024)

Harry Connick Jr. stares while a woman walks behind him.
Netflix

Harry Connick Jr. is known for his dashing looks, soulful voice, and Louisiana charm. In Find Me Falling, Connick Jr. plays against type as a miserable rock star who needs an escape. After his album performs poorly, John Allman (Connick) packs his bags and buys a secluded house by a cliff in Cyprus. Some peace and quiet is exactly what John needs to recharge and fall in love again with music. As it turns out, there’s a reason why no one was living in the house John bought. Many people commit suicide by jumping off the cliff.

John can’t get any privacy after a young singer, Melina (Ali Fumiko Whitney), delivers groceries to his house and recognizes him. Yet, things turn around for John when he meets Sia (Agni Scott), a woman he met many years prior who inspired him to write his most famous song. A singer, a beautiful location, and romance? That sounds like a good rom-com formula to me.

Stream Find Me Falling on Netflix.

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Adam Sandler points and stands next to a laughing Winona Ryder.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Adam Sandler isn’t your typical rom-com lead. The SNL legend typically headlines family-driven comedies — Click and Hotel Transylvania — or raunchier comedies — Billy Madison and The Waterboy. However, Sandler’s good-guy charm and funny persona make him an effective rom-com lead in films like 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, and Just Go with It. One of Sandler’s rom-coms, Mr. Deeds, is streaming on Netflix.

Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is the nicest guy in the small town of Mandrake Falls, New Hampshire. Deeds’ life changes overnight when he inherits his late great-uncle’s $40 billion fortune. Babe Bennett (Winona Ryder) is a New York City tabloid reporter looking to cover Deeds’ story. Babe disguises herself as Pam Dawson, a small-town nurse, to get closer to Deeds for the story. The ruse works, as Babe connects with Deeds on a personal level. Much to her surprise, she also falls in love with him, complicating her objective as a reporter.

Stream Mr. Deeds on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024
Kevin Costner sits behind the wheel while Woody Harrelson stares at him in front seat.

The halfway point of the year has passed. What better way to kick off the second half of the movie year than with Eddie Murphy? The icon reprises his beloved role as Detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. And the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is already a hit for Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is only one of the thousands of movies on Netflix, many of which are underseen and undervalued. Below, you'll find five underrated movies to stream this July. Our choices include a charming comedy featuring multiple Sandlers, a crime thriller with an Oscar winner, and the final film of a celebrated trilogy.
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in June 2024
Shane Gillis standing confused in a tire shop.

Bridgerton fans will be happy to know that the second part of season 3 is now on Netflix. Will it be a happy ending for Colin and Penelope? The new seasons of Perfect Match and Sweet Tooth will also premiere this month. At the end of the month, enjoy the debut of Supacell and the return of That '90s Show.

Many shows mentioned above, especially Bridgerton, will dominate Netflix's top 10. The beauty of Netflix is the streamer boasts hundreds of shows. This June, watch these three underrated shows, including a former NBC family drama, a cat-and-mouse thriller, and a new sitcom starring a red-hot comedian.
This Is Us (2016-2022)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in June 2024
Molly Ringwald wearing a hat sitting on a school bus, a young boy looking over her shoulder from the seat behind her in Sixteen Candles.

Now that we’re well into 2024, maybe you have already spent a day or night at the theater checking out that new movie you wanted to watch. But with busy schedules filled with summertime activities, you might be looking for an old classic, or even a new film, you can stream at home when you want to take a load off. Get some drinks, popcorn, and gather the family, partner, or watch on your own in bed.

There are three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in June that will leave you feeling satisfied by the end. One is a John Hughes coming-of-age teen classic, one is a new body-swap tale, and the third is a rom-com that combines the tremendous acting forces of two of the biggest A-listers at the tops of their games.
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Sixteen Candles Official Trailer #1 - Molly Ringwald Movie (1984) HD

Read more