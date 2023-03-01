 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream: Watch from anywhere

Jennifer Allen
By

Tonight in the FA Cup, we see Sheffield United vs Tottenham kick off at 2:55 PM ET. It’s highly likely that the Spurs aka Tottenham Hotspurs will win but this is the FA Cup which means surprises can be around every corner. If you’re keen to see what unfolds live, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream. While there’s no way to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham for free, we’ve rounded up the best value options so you can still watch the match in style and at a good price. Read on while we explain all, as well as how to watch if you’re traveling abroad.

Watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+
ESPN

All the FA Cup matches are exclusively shown on ESPN+ so it’s the obvious place you should check out for watching Sheffield United vs Tottenham today. It costs $10 per month which is great value for sports fans as you get access to many more soccer games featuring many of the biggest leagues in the world like LaLiga and Bundesliga. You also get to watch NCAA basketball games, college sports, and there’s access to the full 30 for 30 documentary library. The sports documentary series is great for learning more about sports and your favorite sports stars. An alternative subscription plan is to pay $13 per month for the Disney Bundle. The bundle provides you with Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ so it works out as fantastic value for money.

Watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Ever traveled abroad and noticed your streaming services aren’t the same as back home? Worse, some won’t even work. That’s why you need a VPN. By using a VPN to trick your connection into thinking you’re still at home, you can access all your streaming apps without a problem thereby being able to view what you’ve paid for. If you’re away while Sheffield United vs Tottenham are playing, sign up to one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and it takes seconds to get started. With an easy-to-use app, you can simply choose your home location and be virtually whisked back home for the purposes of the match. It also offers extensive security so you won’t have to worry about hotel Wi-Fi being unsafe for you to use. While there’s not exactly a NordVPN free trial, you can check it out for 30 days with a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied. You will be though as it’s great peace of mind.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Villarreal vs Getafe live stream: Watch La Liga soccer for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023 12:15PM
best euro cup apps stadium football soccer sports

La Liga soccer is in action today, with Villarreal taking on Getafe at 3pm ET. This isn’t one of the most prominent soccer leagues or matches you’ll come across, which makes it a little more difficult to track down a way to watch the match online. It isn’t seeing a large television broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services from being able to present the game online. The Villarreal vs Getafe live stream is available on a couple of online streaming platforms, however, and it’s even available to watch for free. Read onward for more details.
Watch the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream on FuboTV

There may be just a couple options for watching the Villarreal vs Getafe match online, but the best way to watch the live stream is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes both ESPN channels, FS1, MLB Network, Big 10 Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream, and while a FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, there is also a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers. This will get you access to the full platform to explore for seven days, and it will get you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe match for free.

Read more
Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream: Watch for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023 12:15PM
watch edmonton oilers vs boston bruins live stream online nhl

If you’re a hockey fan you won’t want to miss the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins game, and if you’re without a cable subscription or if you’re traveling abroad, you may be wondering what the best live TV streaming services have to offer when it comes to watching the game online. The Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream is a tough one to track down, but we’ve found the best place to watch online. And if you’re looking to catch the game for free, we’ve got a way to do that, too.
Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream on FuboTV

The Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins game is only being televised regionally, and the broadcast is being handled by NESN. This doesn’t leave many options for watching the game online. The only option for watching the live stream, however, is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to NESN and the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month. A FuboTV free trial is also available, which gets new subscribers free access to the platform for seven days.

Read more
New Zealand vs England Live Stream: Watch the Cricket Test Series
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023
espn free trial cricket t20i match

New Zealand and England are back at it again in the Cricket Test Series, and while cricket may be a somewhat obscure sport in America, there’s still a way to watch the New Zealand vs England live stream. It’s a match cricket fans won’t want to miss, and if you’ve parted ways with your cable service, or if you prefer to watch on your phone or mobile device, watching online is the way to go.
Watch the New Zealand vs England live stream on ESPN+

ESPN has become the colossus of sports coverage, a with its ESPN+ streaming service, the media giant offers coverage of all sorts of live sports events. It’s also the only place you’ll be able to watch the New Zealand vs England live stream online. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to more cricket matches, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. You’ll even get access to the full 30 for 30 library, which is a sports documentary series produced by ESPN. There is no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a significant discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more