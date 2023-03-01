Tonight in the FA Cup, we see Sheffield United vs Tottenham kick off at 2:55 PM ET. It’s highly likely that the Spurs aka Tottenham Hotspurs will win but this is the FA Cup which means surprises can be around every corner. If you’re keen to see what unfolds live, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream. While there’s no way to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham for free, we’ve rounded up the best value options so you can still watch the match in style and at a good price. Read on while we explain all, as well as how to watch if you’re traveling abroad.

Watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream on ESPN Plus

All the FA Cup matches are exclusively shown on ESPN+ so it’s the obvious place you should check out for watching Sheffield United vs Tottenham today. It costs $10 per month which is great value for sports fans as you get access to many more soccer games featuring many of the biggest leagues in the world like LaLiga and Bundesliga. You also get to watch NCAA basketball games, college sports, and there’s access to the full 30 for 30 documentary library. The sports documentary series is great for learning more about sports and your favorite sports stars. An alternative subscription plan is to pay $13 per month for the Disney Bundle. The bundle provides you with Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ so it works out as fantastic value for money.

Watch the Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream from abroad with a VPN

Ever traveled abroad and noticed your streaming services aren’t the same as back home? Worse, some won’t even work. That’s why you need a VPN. By using a VPN to trick your connection into thinking you’re still at home, you can access all your streaming apps without a problem thereby being able to view what you’ve paid for. If you’re away while Sheffield United vs Tottenham are playing, sign up to one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and it takes seconds to get started. With an easy-to-use app, you can simply choose your home location and be virtually whisked back home for the purposes of the match. It also offers extensive security so you won’t have to worry about hotel Wi-Fi being unsafe for you to use. While there’s not exactly a NordVPN free trial, you can check it out for 30 days with a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied. You will be though as it’s great peace of mind.

