Tottenham Hotspur is facing off against West Ham United this weekend, so if you’re looking to watch this and other Premier League soccer games online, you’ve come to the right place. Given the increasing popularity of soccer in the U.S., there are several ways to watch your favorite matches live from the comfort of your home, including the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream which kicks off on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT). If your Sunday morning plans include kicking back with some soccer, then keep reading: The Tottenham vs West Ham game is airing on the NBC and USA networks, so we’ve laid out the different streaming services that will let you watch it live so you don’t miss any of the action.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the popular live TV streaming services in the US, offering a range of entertainment, sports, and news programming for subscribers at an affordable price. However, it’s important to note that, like other live TV streaming services, only select Premier League soccer games are available on the NBC and USA networks, which are included with the $40/month Sling Blue package. If you’re hoping to catch live Premier League soccer games on Sling TV, make sure to check the schedule to see which ones are being broadcast on these networks. Thankfully, this includes Sunday’s Tottenham vs West Ham live stream. Sling TV’s affordable pricing and flexible channel lineup make it a great option for soccer fans who are looking to watch select games and other live TV programming. Right now, new subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time offer for 50% off their first month, making it an even more appealing option for budget-conscious cord-cutters.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is another popular live TV streaming service and one that’s aimed heavily at sports fans. It offers access to an extensive selection of more than 150 channels, including some Premier League soccer games on the NBC and USA networks. It provides an excellent option for cord-cutters who want to keep up with their favorite shows, sports events, and other TV programming, and it’s broadcasting the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sunday morning. FuboTV is also one of few streaming services that still offers a free trial: New subscribers can get a one-week trial period, giving you some time to test out the service before committing to a paid subscription.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Peacock

In the U.S., the only platform that lets you watch every single Premier League soccer game this season is Peacock. That means that if you’re a Peacock subscriber, you can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on the platform along with all other Premier League soccer games. Better still, it’s only $5 per month or $50 per year for Peacock Premium (while there’s a free Peacock plan available, it doesn’t include Premier League soccer). You also have the option to upgrade to a completely ad-free experience for $10 per month or $100 per year. To tune in to the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, simply log in to your account, head to the live sports section, and get ready to watch. With Peacock, you won’t have to worry about missing any of the Premier League action, as you’ll have access to every game throughout the season.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a top-tier streaming package that offers its users access to an impressive selection of channels, including select Premier League soccer games. Along with the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sunday, it offers a comprehensive all-in-one entertainment package that’s perfect for streamers looking to ditch cable completely. The service includes Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand shows and movies, as well as more than 85 live TV channels, ESPN+, and Disney+. For $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV provides a ton of content for your money, and the inclusion of ESPN+ makes it especially attractive for sports fans.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another excellent option for watching the Tottenham vs West Ham stream and other live sports online, offering access to select matches from the popular league. However, as with most other live TV streaming services, that you can’t watch every single Premier League match with this — you’ll need Peacock for that. Despite this limitation, YouTube TV has plenty to offer, including a user-friendly interface, reliable streaming quality, and unlimited DVR storage. You can also have up to six accounts and three simultaneous users on your subscription, making it a solid option for households that frequently have several people streaming at once. For those interested in trying out the service, new subscribers can take advantage of a two-week free trial to see if YouTube TV is the right fit for them. Plans start at $65 per month, but you can currently enjoy a $10 discount on your first three months.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad or living outside the United States and want to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sunday, you can a VPN service to access region-restricted content. With a virtual private network, you can connect to a server located in the U.S. and access the live stream as if you were back home. NordVPN is an excellent choice for streaming the game as it offers fast speeds, reliable connections, and top-notch security features. Additionally, a VPN is a valuable tool for all-around privacy and security, encrypting your internet connection and protecting your online activities from prying eyes. To watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream with NordVPN, simply download and install the VPN client, connect to a U.S. server, and access the live stream as you normally would.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations