 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: Watch the Spurs game for FREE

Lucas Coll
By

Tottenham Hotspur is facing off against West Ham United this weekend, so if you’re looking to watch this and other Premier League soccer games online, you’ve come to the right place. Given the increasing popularity of soccer in the U.S., there are several ways to watch your favorite matches live from the comfort of your home, including the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream which kicks off on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT). If your Sunday morning plans include kicking back with some soccer, then keep reading: The Tottenham vs West Ham game is airing on the NBC and USA networks, so we’ve laid out the different streaming services that will let you watch it live so you don’t miss any of the action.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is one of the popular live TV streaming services in the US, offering a range of entertainment, sports, and news programming for subscribers at an affordable price. However, it’s important to note that, like other live TV streaming services, only select Premier League soccer games are available on the NBC and USA networks, which are included with the $40/month Sling Blue package. If you’re hoping to catch live Premier League soccer games on Sling TV, make sure to check the schedule to see which ones are being broadcast on these networks. Thankfully, this includes Sunday’s Tottenham vs West Ham live stream. Sling TV’s affordable pricing and flexible channel lineup make it a great option for soccer fans who are looking to watch select games and other live TV programming. Right now, new subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time offer for 50% off their first month, making it an even more appealing option for budget-conscious cord-cutters.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is another popular live TV streaming service and one that’s aimed heavily at sports fans. It offers access to an extensive selection of more than 150 channels, including some Premier League soccer games on the NBC and USA networks. It provides an excellent option for cord-cutters who want to keep up with their favorite shows, sports events, and other TV programming, and it’s broadcasting the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sunday morning. FuboTV is also one of few streaming services that still offers a free trial: New subscribers can get a one-week trial period, giving you some time to test out the service before committing to a paid subscription.

Related

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In the U.S., the only platform that lets you watch every single Premier League soccer game this season is Peacock. That means that if you’re a Peacock subscriber, you can watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on the platform along with all other Premier League soccer games. Better still, it’s only $5 per month or $50 per year for Peacock Premium (while there’s a free Peacock plan available, it doesn’t include Premier League soccer). You also have the option to upgrade to a completely ad-free experience for $10 per month or $100 per year. To tune in to the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, simply log in to your account, head to the live sports section, and get ready to watch. With Peacock, you won’t have to worry about missing any of the Premier League action, as you’ll have access to every game throughout the season.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is a top-tier streaming package that offers its users access to an impressive selection of channels, including select Premier League soccer games. Along with the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sunday, it offers a comprehensive all-in-one entertainment package that’s perfect for streamers looking to ditch cable completely. The service includes Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand shows and movies, as well as more than 85 live TV channels, ESPN+, and Disney+. For $70 per month, Hulu with Live TV provides a ton of content for your money, and the inclusion of ESPN+ makes it especially attractive for sports fans.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another excellent option for watching the Tottenham vs West Ham stream and other live sports online, offering access to select matches from the popular league. However, as with most other live TV streaming services, that you can’t watch every single Premier League match with this — you’ll need Peacock for that. Despite this limitation, YouTube TV has plenty to offer, including a user-friendly interface, reliable streaming quality, and unlimited DVR storage. You can also have up to six accounts and three simultaneous users on your subscription, making it a solid option for households that frequently have several people streaming at once. For those interested in trying out the service, new subscribers can take advantage of a two-week free trial to see if YouTube TV is the right fit for them. Plans start at $65 per month, but you can currently enjoy a $10 discount on your first three months.

Watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re traveling abroad or living outside the United States and want to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream on Sunday, you can a VPN service to access region-restricted content. With a virtual private network, you can connect to a server located in the U.S. and access the live stream as if you were back home. NordVPN is an excellent choice for streaming the game as it offers fast speeds, reliable connections, and top-notch security features. Additionally, a VPN is a valuable tool for all-around privacy and security, encrypting your internet connection and protecting your online activities from prying eyes. To watch the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream with NordVPN, simply download and install the VPN client, connect to a U.S. server, and access the live stream as you normally would.

Editors' Recommendations

Suns vs Clippers live stream: Watch the NBA game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 16, 2023
The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

The Suns vs Clippers is one of the more anticipated NBA games of the week, with the tipoff taking place at 9pm ET on the NBA’s longtime broadcast partner, TNT. There are still ways to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription, with access to the Suns vs Clippers live stream available through a number of different online outlets. These are worthy places to watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream even if you just prefer to watch with the portability of a mobile device or laptop, or if you’re traveling come tipoff. We’ve even found a way to watch for free, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream on Sling TV

The Suns vs Clippers live stream is available on Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that will give you access to all sorts of great live sports content. Once a subscriber, you can access Sling through its website or mobile app, and you’ll have access to TNT and the Suns vs Clippers live stream. You’ll also have access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and many other sports networks, depending on which Sling TV plan you choose. Sling TV subscriptions start at $40 per month, and deals and discounts are regularly available for new subscribers.

Read more
Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream: Watch Europa for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023
machine learning soccer

The Europa League is back underway after its break for the World Cup, and later today is the clash of two titans -- Barcelona vs Manchester United. Sure to be a close match with Barcelona yet to lose at home this season, whatever happens, it's the one to watch. If you're looking for how to watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream, we're here to help. We've picked out a few different ways in which you can watch the match including how to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United for free online. Arguably the ultimate in sporting entertainment right now, keep reading while we lay out your best options to watch the match. But hurry: The game is already well underway.
Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans right now. It offers many channels that are perfectly suited to a wide interest in all sports. Besides allowing you to watch the Europa League, it also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of college sports channels too. Alongside that, you also get access to original Fubo Sports channels to gain something you can't see anywhere else. When you're not in the mood for sports, there are also dozens of other channels on the service including ABC, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, CNBC, and plenty more to cover every mood and taste. FuboTV costs from $75 per month so it's a good price for so much content. Right now, you don't even have to spend that if you simply want to watch Barcelona vs Manchester online for free. A FuboTV free trial is available and gives you seven days of access to the service without paying a cent.

Read more
Juventus vs Nantes live stream: Watch the Europa game for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023
SeatGeek

After a break for the World Cup, the Europa League is back and sure to excite soccer fans the world over. That includes Juventus vs Nantes which kicks off later today. Predictably, it's likely to be a good victory for Juventus, but regardless, it's going to be a match worth watching. If you're keen to see the game, we're here to help you find the best way to watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream. There are a number of different ways we've highlighted below including how to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free online. Read on while we take you through the best methods that don't require a cable subscription.
Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on FuboTV

If you're a huge sports fan, FuboTV is the streaming service for you. It's one of the best live TV streaming services around with a particular focus on sports coverage. Numerous channels are included so you can watch far more than just the Europa League. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and dozens of college sports channels. There are also original Fubo Sports channels so there's something for everyone. Besides all the great sports coverage, you also gain access to popular stations such as ABC, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, CNBC, and dozens more. Costing from $75 per month depending on the package you choose, FuboTV is a tempting bet for cord-cutters. Even better, it's a good way to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free with a FuboTV free trial available. By signing up, you get seven days to try out the service.

Read more