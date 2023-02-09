Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking for the next movie to watch with the family? Check out Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Based on the children’s book series, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile tells the story of the Primm family as they move into a brownstone in New York City. Their son, Josh (The Good Doctor’s Winslow Fegley), discovers that a singing crocodile named Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes) lives in their attic. The duo instantly become friends as Josh starts to open up to the new city

Lyle eventually wins over Mrs. and Mr. Primm (Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu and Blonde’s Scoot McNairy), but butts heads with their downstairs neighbor, Alistair Grumps (Stranger Things’ Brett Gelman). The film also stars Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as Hector P. Valenti, Lyle’s charming and persuasive owner. Interested in watching Lyle, Lyle Crocodile? Check out how to watch the musical below!

Where to watch Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile will stream on Netflix.

Netflix is still the most popular streaming service, boasting over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Original movies, like You People and Glass Onion, and new shows, like Ginny & Georgia, Wednesday, and That ’90s Show, were huge hits with subscribers. Check out the weekly top 10 lists in movies and TV shows to see the popular titles on the service.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

How much does it cost?

Depending on how much money you want to spend will determine your Netflix plan. There are four plans: Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. Unfortunately, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is unavailable on Basic with ads due to licensing restrictions.

However, the film is available to stream on the other three tiers, which are all ad-free. Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard costs $15 and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Is it worth watching?

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE - Official Trailer (HD)

If you love a family-friendly musical, then Lyle, Lyle Crocodile should be the next movie on your list. It’s perfect to watch with little children because the crocodile is friendly, not scary. The lively soundtrack also features original songs from the duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Office Christmas Party) from a script written by William Davies. On Rotten Tomatoes, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile sits at 72% on the Tomatometer with an audience score of 93%. On Metacritic, the film holds a Metascore of 51 and a user score of 6.9.

