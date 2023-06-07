 Skip to main content
Where to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17

Dan Girolamo
By

The Real Housewives of Orange County, the series that sparked a reality TV empire, is returning for its 17th season. RHOC first premiered in March 2006. Since then, Real Housewives has become one of Bravo’s premier reality franchises, with 11 American installments and over 20 spinoffs.

Tamra Judge, who left after season 14, returns to the series after a two-season hiatus. Joining Judge this season will be Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and new housewife Jennifer Pedranti. Taylor Armstrong, who starred in three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will serve as a friend of the housewives, becoming the first person to cross cities in the franchise’s history. RHOC legend Vicki Gunvalson will make a guest appearance in season 17 as well.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo

The real housewives of orange county pose for the poster of the new season.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 17 premiere will air on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7. New episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday on Bravo. Live episodes can be seen on the Bravo app or through the Bravo brand via NBC Live. You will need to log in with a cable provider for access.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Peacock

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 | RHOC Sneak Peek Trailer | Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 can be streamed on Peacock. New episodes will stream on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET the morning after they air. To help you catch up on RHOC, all seasons (1-16) are available for consumption on Peacock. Plus, check out other iterations in the Real Housewives empire, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

How much does Peacock cost?

The Peacock TV app.

Peacock offers two paid subscriptions: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium ($5 monthly/$50 annually) offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads and allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus ($10 monthly / $100 annually) Premium Plus is ad-free and includes everything from Premium.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling TV includes Bravo, so RHOC fans do not have to worry about missing new episodes. The Sling TV packages cost between $40 and $60 and features top channels including AMC, CNN, ESPN, MTV, and more. New subscribers can receive $10 off for their first month. Make sure to sign up today to earn the discount.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Show info on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Bravo is one of over 85 live TV channels available on Hulu with Live TV. The advantage of buying Hulu with Live TV is the addition of Disney+ and ESPN+ with your purchase. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 live stream on Fubo TV

World Series on FuboTV.

With over 220 live channels, Fubo TV is a great option for those who love cable without the high price. Bravo is one of the featured channels, along with NBC, BBC, Fox, NBC, and MTV. Subscribers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV clock.

YouTube TV subscribers will not miss out on new episodes of RHOC since Bravo is available on the service. You can also enjoy ABC, FX, MSNBC, TNT, and USA, as well as over 100 news, sports, and entertainment channels. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

For fans who like Bravo and are outside the country, download a VPN (virtual private network). A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience when watching RHOC or other Real Housewives series. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

