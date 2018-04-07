The AIUR speaker lets you turn up the volume with just a wave of your hand

Share

Controlling your speakers could be as easy as waving your hands — if your speakers are from AIUR, that is. This new Kickstarter project promises a high-fidelity speaker capable of recognizing up to 10 different hand gestures, which should make controlling the soundtrack to your life easier than ever.

“As music lovers, we are always looking for ways to make our listening experience better,” the AIUR team noted on its Kickstarter page. And for these folks, “better” relates to gesture control. Rather than relying upon a remote or physical controls on the speaker itself, the AIUR will allow you to adjust volume, change songs, pair to new devices, and more — all with a simple hand motion.

So how, exactly, does the speaker work? The AIUR emits a specialized infrared light, and when you wave your hand, a 15mm sensor module paired with a number of “complex pattern-recognition algorithms” are able to restructure a 3D model of your hand. The algorithms then analyze these different gestures, and the sensor module turns this data into commands for the speaker.

“We wanted great sound combined with convenience and total music control, and were frustrated with the shortcomings of other gesture-control devices on the market,” the team noted in a release. “For AIUR, we applied the most advanced pattern-recognition techniques and sensor available to create a speaker that would function so smoothly that it feels like magic.”

Of course, gesture control means nothing without great sound quality, and the AIUR team worked to ensure that your favorite songs and podcasts will be well broadcast. The speaker uses DSP technology and 3D surround sound to deliver top-notch bass performance through its two stereo speakers. The system also includes both a desktop tripod and a floor stand so you can position your speaker appropriately.

The AIUR connects to mobile devices using Bluetooth 4.2, and its rechargeable 6000mAh on-board battery promises to support more than 12 hours of streaming content. And because the exterior of the speaker is water resistant, you can enjoy your favorite music while outdoors or in your bathroom without worrying about ruining the AIUR.

With two weeks left in its campaign, the AIUR has already exceeded its initial fundraising goal. Of course, you should always exercise caution before backing a crowdfunding project, but if you’re interested in the AIUR, the team is offering early bird pricing of $79, with delivery set for July.