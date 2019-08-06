News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Chuong Nguyen
By
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on

Gamers looking for a fast, responsive monitor will find that Acer’s new Nitro XF2 series of monitors check off a lot of boxes on their wish list, including ultrafast and responsive performance.

The new monitors are available in both 25- and 27-inch formats and are built using twisted nematic LCD technology, rather than IPS, giving them a wide 170-degree viewing angle side-to-side or 160 degrees vertically. Resolution is capped at full 1080p HD, so if you were hoping for a higher 4K or ultra-wide aspect ratio, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Where the new Nitro XF2 really shines is in its whopping 240Hz refresh rate. This makes the monitors great for fast-action games, where you’ll definitely gain an edge over opponents with this type of display performance.

The Nitro XF2 is also a good match for gamers looking to pick up one of AMD’s new Radeon graphics cards, as the display supports FreeSync for responsive performance. Nvidia gamers, however, may still be able to get G-Sync support from this FreeSync monitor thanks to some recent drivers; we have a detailed guide on enabling this feature. Acer claims that native response time is 3 milliseconds, but it could drop down to as low as 0.2ms in overdrive mode. Brightness is rated at 400 nits, and the stated contrast ratio is 100 million to one. The panel also supports HDR 10 content.

“A 1920 x 1080 resolution delivers excellent visual detail, perfect for advanced 1080p Full HD gaming, multimedia, and productivity applications, including Blu-ray disc console gaming and widescreen cinematic playback,” Acer said in a prepared statement. “Built-in black boost provides 11 black level options, so gamers can optimize their visual advantage, while 6-axis color adjustment lets them fine-tune color, hue and saturation.”

The panels ship with an intuitive Acer Display Widget that makes it easier to adjust the monitor settings, the company says. There are also a number of preset display profiles that come with optimizations for viewing content such as action games, sports, or movies. If you’re looking to use the display for video watching, the panel comes with two 2W seapers, though gamers will likely want to bring their own headphones or gaming speaker for a better, more immersive audio experience.

The 25-inch Nitro XF252Q is available now at select retailers and through Acer’s web store with a starting price of $349, while the larger 27-inch Acer Nitro XF272 X will be available later this month with a starting price of $449. Should any manufacturing issues arise during the first three years, you’re covered with Acer’s three-year display warranty on parts and labor. If you’re still not sure what you’re looking for in a monitor, be sure to check out our buying guide for displays.

Don't Miss

Intel Xe graphics: Everything you need to know about Intel's dedicated GPUs
nissan and evgo will add 200 dc fast charging stations for electric cars leaf at station in baker ca
Cars

Nissan and EVgo adding another 200 fast-charging stations for electric cars

Nissan and EVgo are teaming up once again to make life more convenient for drivers of electric cars. The two companies plan to install 200 new DC fast-charging stations across the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hyundai electric race car 2019 frankfurt motor show logo
Cars

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but where will it compete?

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but won't offer any details other details on the car or where it will race. All will be revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, where the Hyundai electric racer will make its public debut.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Auroa world building hidden places secrets map game
Gaming

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s massive map hides nearly 800 secrets across 332 miles

Ghost Recon Breakpoint takes place in the fictional archipelago Auroa and the devs are investing a lot into bringing the space to life. Part of that is almost 800 hidden areas that display some aspect of the lore that keeps Auroa afloat.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
audi sport announces plans to show six new models before 2020 car teaser
Cars

Audi Sport will unleash 6 new, redesigned performance cars in the next 4 months

Audi Sport will introduce six cars by the end of 2019. Looking at the dark teaser image it released, we think we see two variants of the RS Q3, an RS4, an RS6, an RS7, and an RS Q8. We'll see them in the next four months.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Donald Trump
News

President Trump attacks Google and says he’s watching the company ‘very closely’

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Google has an anti-conservative bias and accused the company of trying to ensure he loses the 2020 presidential election.
Posted By Allison Matyus
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T expands its 5G service to New York City, but most people can't use it yet

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
chromecast vs roku streaming stick amazon fire tv best sticks mem 4
Home Theater

Pay TV is dying, and cable providers are happily hastening its demise

Traditional, bundled TV plans are declining fast, with more than 25 percent of U.S. households expected to go the cord-cutter route by 2023, according to a report. This is all part of the plan for cable and satellite TV providers, though.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kojima metal gear solid 5 uses new fox engine stars snake will star
Gaming

Solid Snake actor calls out EVO for using his voice without permission

David Hayter, the voice actor behind Metal Gear Solid's main character, Solid Snake, was none too pleased to learn that the fighting tournament EVO had used his voice without permission.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city shuttles at brooklyn navy yard
Cars

Optimus Ride launches autonomous shuttle service in New York City

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City can now make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in New York state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

New images of the Nintendo Switch Lite reveal a smaller battery

The Nintendo Switch Lite's battery will last slightly longer than the one on the original Switch, despite it actually being a smaller battery than the one used in the earlier version of the system.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
take two sues gta online modder for 150000
Gaming

Amid huge profits, Rockstar Games makes game testers full-time employees

Following criticism of its crunch culture and long hours for workers, Rockstar Games has shifted its quality assurance workers from being contractors to full-time employees. Several other policies have changed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Gaming

5 questions we want answered at the Stadia Connect event at Gamescom

Google will be hosting another Stadia Connect presentations for its upcoming game-streaming service on August 19. Here is what we want to see and learn during the presentation, including info on mobile support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin