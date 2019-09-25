GM will bring Amazon Alexa to Cadillac, Chevy, Buick, and GMC vehicles

General Motors announced that it will include Amazon Alexa in all of its vehicles moving forward and even update some existing models to use the voice assistant.

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles will get Amazon Alexa starting early next year through a software update, the automaker said as part of Wednesday’s Amazon Devices Event. Models from 2018 and newer will receive the update.

GM drivers will be able to use Alexa voice commands to ask for directions, have Alexa play a specific song or podcast, or to call people by pairing their phone using Bluetooth.



“GM’s updateable app framework and vehicle connectivity lets us provide customers with new technologies that enhance the ownership experience, even to customers with vehicles that are already on the road,” said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Services, GM, in the press release. “Bringing the Alexa experience to our vehicles is an example of how we are listening to our customers’ feedback, and offering them the voice technology of their choice.”

In addition, drivers can use the new Alexa update to control their smart home devices while in their car.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon and GM haved teamed up. In 2018, GM launched in-car delivery with Amazon Key. Amazon Key is a high-tech package delivery system that allows delivery personnel to enter your home or car and drop off packages rather than leaving them out in the open for thieves to potentially steal.

Other car companies that have Amazon Alexa integration built-in to their vehicles include Ford, Audi, Lexus, Lincoln, SEAT, and Toyota.

You don’t have to have GM or any of these other brands though in order to get access to Amazon Alexa in your vehicle. To install Alexa in your car, you can install a device like Speak Music’s Muse, Roav Viva Pro, Garmin Speak, or Amazon’s very own Echo Auto.

The Echo Auto plugs into your car’s USB port or lighter, then you use the Alexa app to set it up. The device allows you to use all of Alexa’s regular functions, including hands-free calling, and has a mute button for the mic.

