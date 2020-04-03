  1. News

Apple to keep all of its U.S. stores closed until at least May

By

It was March 14 when Apple announced the closure of all of its retails stores outside of mainland China due to the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19..

The original plan was to reopen them on March 28, but as the virus continued to spread to communities around the world, the date was abandoned and replaced with “until further notice.”

Now, in a memo sent to Apple Store staff this week, the tech giant’s senior vice president of people and retail says that its retail locations are likely to remain closed until at least early May.

Deirdre O’Brien’s memo, obtained by 9to5Mac, said that while the May date was in place for U.S. stores, the company would continue to monitor local conditions for Apple Stores globally, and would make its reopening decisions “on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts.”

The disruption to Apple’s network of retail stores means some customers are having to wait longer than they’d hoped to collect devices taken in for repair before the stores closed their doors. The closures have also removed the chance for face-to-face chats with Genius Bar staff, the company’s tech support team. Online support can be found here.

Apple has been updating a FAQ page to help customers with issues linked to its store closures.

The tech company has more than 500 retail locations around the world, with half of them in the U.S. Earlier in the year, it closed all 42 of its stores in China as the country sought to get control of the coronavirus. All have now reopened as the country seems to be past the worst of the outbreak.

We’ve reached out to Apple for to find out if it can offer more information about its store closures and we will update this article when we hear back.

News that Apple’s U.S. stores will remain closed throughout April comes as the company’s online store accidentally confirmed the name of its long-awaited budget iPhone. The iPhone SE, as it will be called, is expected to be unveiled any day now. It’s likely to come in 64GB,128GB, and 256GB variants, and three colors: white, black, and PRODUCT (Red). We’ll have to wait and see on price.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon, Instacart respond to worker backlash over COVID-19

amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center pulling bin

SpaceX tells workers to ditch Zoom over ‘significant’ privacy concerns

Zoom Meeting

Waiting for the new, cheap iPhone to be announced? April 15 may be the day

How the coronavirus is impacting the camera industry

coronavirus camera industry alexander andrews rt6qv85 aie unsplash

Dozens of powerful new gaming laptops just launched. These are the best of them

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Nvidia brings RTX Super to mobile, adds Advanced Optimus for better battery life

watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to

Intel’s newest 10th-gen chips bring blazing 5.3GHz speed, trail AMD in cores

Zoom freezes development of new features to fix privacy issues

FTC hits Juul, Altria with antitrust lawsuit over $12.8 billion deal

Blink Mini is one of the tiniest security cameras from Amazon

Lucid Air electric car completes 400-mile loop between San Francisco and L.A.

Lucid Air range test

You can now buy or rent videos in Amazon Prime Video for iPhone and Apple TV

amazon-prime-instant-video-2019

Most art galleries are closed, but you can still tour this one — with a robot

Hastings Gallery telepresence robot 1

MIT researchers say 6 feet may not be far enough while social distancing

The best free trials to keep you entertained right now