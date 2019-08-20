News

Casio’s newest PRO TREK smartwatch finally adds heart rate monitoring

Corey Gaskin
By
casio wsd f21hr smartwatch announced wsdf21hr

Serious runners and outdoor athletes look to a handful of brands when they want the best wearable to connect them with the outdoors and track their ventures throughout. While Casio may have a place in such discussions, the lack of a heart rate monitor on its wearables seriously hindered that consideration for some. Finally, the newly announced PRO TREK WSD-F21HR changes this with Casio’s first hear rate-enabled smartwatch.

Focused on tracking and facilitating runs, cycles, and climbs via GPS and heart rate monitoring, this $500 Google WearOS-running wearable offers the durability, usability, and range of sensors needed to help you keep track of your exercise and the world around you.

The WSD-F21HR may not have a name that just rolls off the tongue, but it has a list of features that do. Packing an altimeter, barometer, compass, and GPS, the WSD-F21HR has all of the tracking ability of its predecessors, plus the newly added heart rate monitor. This takes real-time measurements to display which of the five heart rate zones you’re in and can be set to appear automatically on the home screen when it senses motion. Trekkers can also keep track of tides and fishing times, as well as sunrise and sunsets, and even follow along previously tracked routes via logged GPS information, all from the watches built-in software.

Casio’s Activity app has also been updated to include menus for running and trail running which show real-time stats for heart rate, pace, and distance. All logged data is saved to Google Drive, with the added ability to view activity history on Google Calendar.

The wearable does run Google’s WearOS, and is therefore compatible with any WearOS-compatible apps, like STRAVA, MapMyRun, and BIKEMAP. This smartwatch is compatible with iPhones, but will have much less third-party features.

The WSD-F21HR is water resistant up to 50 meters and meets the United States Military’s standard for environmental durability with regard to temperature, shock, and humidity.

Coming in black and red colorways, this latest smartwatch also features Casio’s signature dual-layer display which shows time, date, and other tidbits on a monochrome watchface, while underneath lies a 1.32-inch color display with resolution of 320 x 300.

Available for pre-order now, the WSD-F21HR is available through Amazon, Casio, and select retailers for $500. Orders begin shipping September 13.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G? Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Apple TV+, Ford's esport racing, FogCam goes dark, and more
Star Trek Tech
Movies & TV

How Star Trek’s movie and TV worlds could become the next MCU

The high-profile merger of Viacom and CBS could mean big things for Star Trek, the sci-fi franchise that's been divided between its movie and television worlds since the companies separated in 2006. Here's why the merger is a good thing for…
Posted By Rick Marshall
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin instinct amazon sale
Deals

Grab the Garmin Instinct outdoor watch for $31 less on Amazon

If you're quite the outdoorsy type, then the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch may just tick all the right boxes for you. Grab it for $31 less than the usual $300 price tag on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
james bond movie directors daniel craig new casino royale
Movies & TV

The next James Bond movie has a title, and it’s disappointingly traditional

Daniel Craig will face off against Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek and team up with a new, female 007 in the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, scheduled to hit theaters April 8, 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
India GSLV Mark III-M1 rocket Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter
Emerging Tech

India’s lunar mission just got one giant leap closer to the moon

India’s uncrewed lunar mission entered into the moon’s orbit on Tuesday, bringing it within striking distance of its historic goal, according to an announcement from the Indian Space Research Organisation.
Posted By Allison Matyus
hyundai i30 n project c hot hatchback 2019 frankfurt motor show
Cars

Limited-edition Hyundai i30 N Project C will be Korea’s hottest hatch

Hyundai will unveil a limited-edition version of its i30 N hot hatchback at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The car, called Project C, will feature carbon fiber-reinforced plastic parts to reduce weight.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
anymal c robot release ml pipes action
Emerging Tech

Move over Spot. There’s a new robo-dog on the block — and it’s waterproof

ANYbotics, the Swiss robotics company behind the four-legged, oil rig-inspecting ANYmal robot, has released its next-generation quadruped robot dog successor. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
elon musk boring company rock
News

Elon Musk likes Newt Gingrich’s $2 billion moon base prize

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk really likes former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's idea to award a $2 billion prize to anyone who can build and run a base on the moon. Gingrich proposed a contest to see who can establish and run the first lunar base. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Apple TV+ will launch by November, cost the same as Apple Music

Apple's streaming video service Apple TV+ will reportedly cost $10 per month, putting it in line with the per-month cost of Apple's subscription-based Apple Music and Apple News+ services.
Posted By Rick Marshall
keanu reeve best roles matrix feat
Movies & TV

It’s official: The Matrix 4 will bring back Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss

Get ready to take the red pill once again: Original co-director Lana Wachowski will write and direct a new sequel to The Matrix, with Keanu Reeves returning as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss coming back as Trinity.
Posted By Mathew Katz, Rick Marshall
facebook news feed prioritizes local 123rf shutterpix
News

Is Facebook biased against conservatives? Here’s what a GOP-led report found

A report by former Arizona GOP Senator Jon Kyl took a look at whether Facebook is biased against conservatives. The report found that conservatives don't trust Facebook, but found little in the way of anti-conservative bias on the platform.
Posted By Allison Matyus
simplisafe smart home security lock launch
Smart Home

Simplisafe adds to its security repertoire with much-anticipated smart home lock

Simplisafe has been killing it in the home security market for over a decade and now it's adding a new smart home lock to its repertoire that works in tandem with its popular video doorbell and security camera.
Posted By Clayton Moore
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 1
Cars

Microeconomics and a little magic help bring the 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant to U.S.

Audi is finally bringing its high-performance RS 6 Avant to the United States. The new, fourth-generation model will arrive in American showrooms during the 2020 model year with a 600-hp, twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood.
Posted By Ronan Glon