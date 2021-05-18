Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War‘s midseason 3 update is taking us back to ’80s action films, with the addition of Rambo and Die Hard operator skins. The update is scheduled to go live on May 20 and has a lot in store for fans across both games. Activision released an updated road map detailing the contents of the next update.

Reloaded road map

The highlight of the update is the inclusion of John Rambo from the franchise that bears his name and John McClane from the Die Hard films. Players will be able to purchase these operator packs across either game. The operator bundles include various cosmetics and will only be available for a limited time. These characters are new operators, not skins for existing ones.

This update also features for new points of interest within Verdansk that reference 1980s action films, such as the Nakatomi Corporation from Die Hard and the survival camps from Rambo. These new POIs will be available for a limited time.

Throughout the Reloaded portion of season 3, Cold War and Warzone players can expect new weapons such as the melee baseball bat, as well as the AMP63 handgun, which Activision refers to as a “cross between a self-loading pistol and a fully automatic SMG.” These weapons were revealed when season 3 first kicked off last month.

For Cold War, fans can expect new Zombies content, multiplayer game modes and maps, events, and a slew of unlockables. The Reloaded update even ties to Call of Duty: Mobile, and will feature a limited-time Rambo themed mode called Guns Blazing.

Editors' Recommendations