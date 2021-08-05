  1. News

Elon Musk shares photos of Super Heavy’s trip to launchpad

By

Elon Musk has tweeted photos of SpaceX’s next-generation Super Heavy rocket — complete with its 29 Raptor engines — being transported to the launchpad at its Starbase facility in South Texas.

“Moving rocket to orbital launchpad,” the SpaceX chief wrote in the tweet.

Moving rocket to orbital launch pad pic.twitter.com/zZLiXIPD6M

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

Earlier in the day, Musk also shared an image of all six Raptor engines on Starship, the spacecraft that will sit atop Super Heavy when it lifts off.

All 6 engines mounted to first orbital Starship pic.twitter.com/l5QnQRSg3D

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

SpaceX is currently awaiting clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the mission, which, when it takes place, will mark the first flight for Super Heavy and the first orbital flight for Starship.

Super Heavy stands at 70 meters tall, but with Starship on top, the overall height of the launch vehicle will reach 120 meters.

When it roars skyward, Super Heavy will demonstrate the greatest thrust capability ever seen in a rocket, which, at 72 meganewtons, is a little more than double that of the Saturn V vehicle that launched humans to the moon 50 or so years ago.

According to a flight plan sent by SpaceX to the FAA several months ago, the test mission will last about 90 minutes.

Around 170 seconds after launch, Starship will separate from Super Heavy, with the first-stage booster then descending to waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Starship will continue skyward, reaching orbit for the first time a short while later. Finally, the spacecraft, which SpaceX wants to eventually use for missions to the moon, Mars, and perhaps beyond, will splash down off the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Both Super Heavy and Starship are designed to be reused. SpaceX has already been practicing Starship landings, succeeding with its more recent attempt in May. Landing it after bringing it down from orbit is a trickier endeavor, though one it’s working on. It also wants to get to a point where it can land the Super Heavy booster in a similar way to how it lands its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. But in the case of the Super Heavy, Musk has previously mentioned a plan for the launch tower arm to “catch” the booster as it touches down. This would eliminate the need for legs, which add extra weight to the vehicle, thereby paving the way for heavier payloads and more efficient fuel use.

It’s not clear when this almighty machine will get to tear through the sky, but we’ll be sure to update just as soon as a flight schedule is announced.

Editors' Recommendations

Netflix documentary to feature SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission

The all-civilian crew heading to space in September 2021.

SpaceX takes big step toward Super Heavy’s first orbital flight

A black and white photograph of SpaceX's Super Heavy Raptor engines.

Starliner launch on Tuesday depends on the weather. Here’s how it’s looking

The Boeing Starliner on the launchpad.

How to watch Boeing’s Starliner test flight to ISS

A graphic rendering of the Boeing Starliner orbiting Earth.

Galaxy Watch 4 images leak, revealing the fruits of Samsung-Google collaboration

samsung galaxy watch 3 best android smartwatch late 2020

Halo Infinite datamine points to a potential battle royale mode

Multiple Spartans posing for Halo Infinite.

Here’s how Apple will finish its two-year Mac transition to Apple Silicon

yellow imac sitting on a desk.

Bungie and Ubisoft file lawsuit against cheat makers

A Destiny player slams down on their opponent.

The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro are coming with a new chip, A.I., and a 4x zoom camera

Google Pixel 6 colors.

PrintNightmare isn’t over, as Windows is hit with another printing vulnerability

Intel’s upcoming Thunderbolt 5 could make future USB-C ports twice as powerful

A Thunderbolt cable.

This ridiculous 1200W power supply comes with its own screen

Aorus P1200 power supply on a blurred background.

Horizon Forbidden West: Everything we know about the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel

horizon-forbidden-west-state-of-play-coming-this-week-heres-how-to-watch