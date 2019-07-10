Digital Trends
News

Facebook no longer lets you save your friends’ birthdays to your own calendar

Mathew Katz
By

Facebook quietly removed a feature that allowed users to export and sync their friends’ birthdays to an external calendar like iCal, Outlook, or Google Calendar.

While you can still export upcoming events — parties, get-togethers, and the like — the ability to save birthdays was gone as of Sunday, July 7, according to Rodrigo Ghedin of the Brazilian tech blog Manual do Usuário, who first reported the change.

Facebook’s birthday reminders have long been one of its most popular features, helping make sure you never miss a friend or loved one’s special day. Birthdays are one of the few pieces of personal data required to start a new Facebook account.

The social networking giant has expanded birthday-related features over the years, allowing users to raise money for a cause on their birthday or create personalized videos to wish someone a happy birthday. The social network often sends users push notifications about friends’ birthdays, hoping it will drive engagement on the platform. 

But birthday reminders are also something that tether many people to Facebook. As Facebook faces increasing scrutiny over how it handles users’ private data and people move to delete their accounts, the network is now essentially holding your friends’ birthdays hostage. You can leave, but you can’t take your beloved birthday calendar with you. Facebook, it seems, owns that data.

It’s not clear when Facebook removed the birthday export feature. Its FAQ now says you can only export Facebook events to your external calendar.

According to a Wayback Machine archive, the same page said you could export birthdays as recently as April.

facebook removes friends birthday export fbwayback
An archive of Facebook FAQ’s page from April.

An archived version of the German-language FAQ page discussed the birthday-export feature as recently as June, according to Manual do Usuário. 

Facebook still allows you to download all your information, including chat logs, photos, videos, and more — but that option will only export events you’ve created or sent an RSVP to. Your friends’ birthdays aren’t a part of your own personal Facebook record. 

We’ve reached out to a Facebook spokesperson to hear if the company is planning on bringing the feature back in some way, but have yet to hear back. We’ll update this story if we receive a response.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
Up Next

The best portable chargers
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

Uber’s new Comfort tier lets you stretch your legs, ride in silence, and more

Uber Comfort is a new tier of service that sits between Uber Black And Uber X. It guarantees newer cars, more legroom, and the ability to let the driver know in advance that you’d like to ride in silence, among other features.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

Get your photos off your phone and on your PC with these tips

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best calendar apps
Mobile

The best iOS and Android calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11064 mclaren720sride
Cars

This electric mini McLaren will ensure your kid has a cooler ride than you

McLaren is returning to the kiddy car segment with an electric, scaled-down version of the 720S. Developed for toddlers, the Ride-On toy is powered by an electric motor, but it growls like the real thing thanks to a sound synthesizer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mario kart tour free to start
Gaming

Kohls drops a glorious deal on this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle

Kohls is currently selling a bundle containing Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it includes the Joy-Con steering wheel shell and a sturdy case to store your new console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon 1 click buying patent expires
News

To catch package thieves, police are relying on Amazon data and decoy boxes

Amazon provided police with “heat maps” showing the worst areas in a city for package theft. The data helped local cops in Albuquerque, New Mexico set up a sting operation to catch so-called “porch pirates.”
Posted By Mathew Katz
marriott android app credit card info open
Computing

Marriott faces $123M fine for huge data breach that targeted millions of guests

Hotel giant Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for a data breach that affected 339 million of its Starwood customers. The penalty comes just a day after British Airways was hit with an even bigger fine for a similar transgression.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2013 Ford Focus ST left side angle
Cars

Ford recalls 58,000 Focus cars for a fault it failed to fix in earlier recall

Ford recalled 1.5 million Focus cars in 2018 to repair a fault that could have led to an engine stall, but somehow 58,000 of the cars taken in for the fix failed to receive it. The automaker has just recalled those cars again.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volkswagen beetle production officially ends 2019 final edition
Cars

End of an icon: The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the production line

The Volkswagen Beetle is finally dead. The last one is scheduled to roll off the production line July 10. While the original Beetle became a cultural icon, Volkswagen has failed to recapture that success with its newer models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
amazon rolls out prime student 6 month trial membership for college students
Movies & TV

Amazon rolls out Prime Student 6-month trial membership for college students

Amazon wants college students to have a shot at Prime Day 2019 deals even if they're not Prime members, which is required for most deals. The Prime Student trial lasts for six months and continues at a reduced rate for up to four years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
skylumm luminar flex launches 4
Photography

Luminar’s A.I. tools expand for Photoshop, Lightroom via updated plug-in

Eyeing Luminar's A.I.-powered tools, but not keen on abandoning your current Adobe workflow? Luminar Flex is a plug-in that brings several Luminar tools to Photoshop, Lightroom, Photoshop Express, MacOS Photos, and Apple Aperture.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
The lord of the Rings amazon game studios massively multiplayer online game
Gaming

Amazon Game Studios reveals MMO based on The Lord of the Rings

To go along with the upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series, Amazon Game Studios is releasing a free-to-play The Lord of the Rings MMO. It will launch on PC and consoles and is being developed alongside Leyou.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watches discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen