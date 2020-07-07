  1. News

A flock of bionic birds and an autonomous robot arm are Festo’s latest creations

By

If you thought that robot dog creators Boston Dynamics had the market cornered when it comes to attention-grabbing, natural world-inspired robots, you clearly haven’t heard of Festo. For the past several years, Festo — a Germany-based multinational industrial control and automation company — has been moonlighting as the creator of some of the craziest robots around, from bionic flying foxes to robot jellyfish to robotic spiders that resemble a Star Wars battle droid.

This month it unleashed its two latest creations: BionicSwift, a flock of flying robot birds, and BionicMobileAssistant, a human arm-inspired robot gripper on wheels. And they’re both awesomely impressive in their own way.

The BionicSwift is modeled on real birds, right down to the plumage, which is made of ultralight flexible foam lamellae that interlock like shingles. When the robot performs an upward wingstroke, the wing’s separate lamellae fan out to let air through. They then close while the bird performs a downstroke to generate more power. This versatility makes them more adept at replicating the wing-beating of real birds. The robots each weigh 42 grams, coordinate their movement via GPS, and have a pretty impressive flight time of around seven minutes.

Meanwhile, the BionicMobileAssistant boasts some impressive abilities of its own. According to Festo, it’s able to “independently recognize objects, grasp them adaptively, and work on them together with humans.” Consisting of a mobile robot, electric robot arm, and BionicSoftHand 2.0 pneumatic gripper, the BionicMobileAssistant robot can be trained to carry out tasks like distinguishing between certain objects. That could conceivably make it a useful addition to future production lines and similar applications.

Unfortunately, as cool as both of these robots undoubtedly are, you’re unlikely to be able to get your hands on them any time soon. Speaking previously with Digital Trends, Dr. Elias Knubben, head of corporate bionic projects at Festo, likened the company’s tech demo robot experiments to “concept cars in the automotive industry.” In essence, they’re there to raise Festo’s profile, while giving it the opportunity to research things like energy efficiency and lightweight construction that can then be baked into future products for the company’s partners and industrial customers. Not that that should stop you enjoying them, though.

Editors' Recommendations

Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review

shark iq robot vacuum review 3

The most anticipated games of 2020

most anticipated video games 2020 miles

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

tales from the loop

Robots everywhere: Army of single-purpose ‘bots get household chores done

robots everywhere episode 2 robotseverything chorerobots ytthumb robot

IGDA issues statement on sexual abuse in the game industry

PS2

Watch NASA test its Artemis moon rocket to destruction

watch nasa test its artemis moon rocket to destruction sls

Twitter says it will add an edit button … if everyone wears a face mask

UFC Fight Island: Everything you need to know

Watch a flight over the stunning icy Korolev Crater on Mars

This planet is hotter than a star and has four seasons every 36 hours

Amateur astronomer discovers a brand new spot on Jupiter

This image from NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures several storms in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere

LinkedIn, Reddit discovered copying clipboard’s contents by iOS 14

linkedin finally gets around to launching its own live video tool logo is seen on an android mobile phone

Horizon Zero Dawn launches for PC on August 7 with unlocked frame rates

horizon zero dawn pc august 7

Death threats against The Last of Us Part II voice actor reveal the worst of us

EVO 2020 online tournament canceled after allegations against co-founder