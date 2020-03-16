  1. News

Hackers try to disrupt Health and Human Services Department’s COVID-19 efforts

By

Amid the government’s attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, hackers attempted to access the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ computer system via a cyberattack on Sunday night. 

Bloomberg reports that the cyberattack that occurred Sunday, March 15, was supposed to slow down the department’s computer systems but that the hackers ultimately failed in doing so. The department’s servers were reportedly overloaded with millions of hits over several hours.

malwarebytes laptop

No data was taken from the cyberattack, but false information about a mandatory national quarantine quickly spread throughout the internet as a result of the hack. The National Security Council tweeted about the fake news late Sunday night.

“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19.”

Digital Trends reached out to the Health and Human Services Department to comment on the hack. We will update this story when we hear back. 

While many states across the country have shut down restaurants, bars, and schools or have limited large social gatherings, a national quarantine has not been announced. The hackers’ attempt at spreading this false news could have been a way to incite more fear over the coronavirus outbreak. 

Sunday’s attempted hack is not the first cyberattack during the coronavirus outbreak. A useful online dashboard created by Johns Hopkins University’s Center that maps the locations of confirmed and suspected cases, deaths, and recoveries linked to the coronavirus is being used by malicious websites to spread malware. The university is aware of the malware and issued a warning that people should only trust the map found on the Johns Hopkins website and the one maintained by ArcGIS. 

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. In total, there have been more than 169,380 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 6,513 confirmed deaths. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, but there have been confirmed cases in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and dozens of countries around the globe.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft launches a coronavirus tracker as part of Bing

Bing's new coronavirus tracker

How to watch tonight’s Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic Debate

NASA urging employees to work remotely after second confirmed coronavirus case

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation during a hearing titled, “Moon to Mars: NASA’s Plans for Deep Space Exploration,” on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington.

Hackers using Johns Hopkins’ online coronavirus dashboard to trick victims

USC indicated it would conduct lectures and seminars online rather than in classrooms

Overwatch League, Call of Duty League shift from live events to online matches

overwatch league call of duty move online sigma

UFC 2020: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More

UFC 2020 hub

Can U.S. internet infrastructure handle increased demand? Experts weigh in

Today’s SpaceX Starlink launch was aborted due to engine power issue

Speedrunners picking apart Final Fantasy VII Remake demo ahead of RPG’s release

I tried to make my dryer smarter, and it (mostly) worked

Apple’s Powerbeats 4 spotted on Walmart shelf before official release

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch suffers from supply shortages globally

ring fit adventure nintendo switch sold out everywhere

NBA season suspension due to coronavirus breaks part of NBA 2K20 MyLeague mode

nba 2k20 review giannis feature

Steam breaks concurrent player record as gamers stay indoors due to coronavirus

New York City turns to remote learning as it shuts schools due to coronavirus