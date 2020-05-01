  1. News

House panel demands Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify over antitrust allegations

By

The House Judiciary Committee has asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress over allegations that Amazon used third-party seller data to push its own products.

And the panel has threatened to subpoena Bezos if he refuses to testify.

A Wall Street Journal investigation found Amazon was using third-party data to launch its own competing products. If true, Amazon’s behavior would contradict prior sworn testimony by Amazon executives in July, in which the company’s general counsel Nate Sutton said Amazon doesn’t use third-party data to inform its own strategies.

“If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the Committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious,” the Judiciary Committee wrote.

The committee also said there were “significant gaps” in the documentation and communications provided by Amazon.

Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to answer to the allegations, with some — like GOP Sen. Josh Hawley — calling for a criminal antitrust investigation into the reported practices.

However, Republican lawmakers on the committee questioned the panel’s decision to call Bezos to testify.

“Of course our Members have questions for Amazon and want to get answers for the American people,” said Republican spokesman Russell Dye. “But we wonder what Judiciary Democrats’ true motivations are. Earlier this year, they said companies like Amazon should not exist and should be broken up simply because they are large successful businesses.”

Digital Trends reached out to Amazon for comment and we will update this story when we hear back.

