  1. News

Hubble captures the site of an epic supernova, spotted by amateur astronomers

Georgina Torbet
By

The eyes of the astronomy community are firmly on one event this week: The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the brand-new space observatory from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, which will be the world’s most powerful space telescope and the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. But that launch doesn’t mean that Hubble will be going away, as the older telescope will continue to be used to capture beautiful images of space in the visible light spectrum, while James Webb will focus primarily on capturing data in the infrared wavelength.

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope is an example of the striking visuals it is still possible to capture with this 30-year-old technology. It shows the galaxy NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy (like our Milky Way) which is located around 57 million light-years away in the constellation of Centaurus.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus.
In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus. In 2014 the light from a supernova explosion in NGC 3568 reached Earth – a sudden flare of light caused by the titanic explosion accompanying the death of a massive star. ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun

One distinct feature of this galaxy is that it was the location of a huge supernova, when a star reached the end of its life and exploded in a dramatic cosmic event. The light from this supernova reached Earth in 2014 and, unusually, was spotted not by professional astronomers but by a team of amateur astronomy enthusiasts who watch for supernovas from their backyards.

“While most astronomical discoveries are the work of teams of professional astronomers, this supernova was discovered by amateur astronomers who are part of the Backyard Observatory Supernova Search in New Zealand,” the European Space Agency writes. “Dedicated amateur astronomers often make intriguing discoveries — particularly of fleeting astronomical phenomena such as supernovae and comets.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to mirror your smartphone or tablet on your TV

iPhone screen mirroring menu.

See the best photos from the International Space Station this year

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab that took place as Crew-2 left station on Nov. 8, 2021.

NASA’s anti-asteroid DART mission sends back its first images

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

The James Webb Space Telescope is about to supercharge our hunt for exoplanets

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

NASA is launching a mission to weird metal asteroid Psyche next year

This illustration, updated as of March 2021, depicts NASA's Psyche spacecraft. Set to launch in August 2022, the Psyche mission will explore a metal-rich asteroid of the same name that lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Largest ever group of lonely rogue planets discovered in Milky Way

This artist’s impression shows an example of a rogue planet with the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex visible in the background. Rogue planets have masses comparable to those of the planets in our Solar System but do not orbit a star, instead roaming freely on their own.

I’ve paid for 5G for more than 2 years and it has been a complete waste of money

iPhone 12 5G announcement

Our most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Mario and company in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Just got a shiny new iPhone? Here’s how we set ours up

apple iphone 12 mini review black back angle

James Webb Space Telescope launched on mission to uncover secrets of the universe

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is seen at the launch pad, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

How to watch the James Webb Space Telescope launch to space

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

The best gas cooktops for 2021

GE JGP5030 kitchen image

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from Don't Look Up.