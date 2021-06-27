  1. News

Largest comet ever discovered is 1,000 times the typical mass

By
This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.
The distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path. NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva

Comets are icy balls that orbit the sun and release gas as they approach the sun, giving them a distinctive tail. They are typically are 6 miles across, but scientists have recently discovered a mega comet that is 10 times that diameter.

The chonky boy has been named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its discoverers, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein of the University of Pennsylvania. They spotted it while looking through six years’ worth of day from the Dark Energy Survey, an international collaboration to map the expansion of the universe.

The comet is between 60 and 120 miles across and is around 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, and is thought to be a visitor from the distant Oort Cloud — a hypothesized region of comets far, far beyond the orbit of Pluto. It is calculated that the comet started off 40,000 times further away from the sun than the Earth (a measurement called an astronomical unit or AU), which is around 3.7 trillion miles.

It was possible to spot this comet even at its current distance of 20 AU away because it reflects a large amount of sunlight due to its huge size. It is approaching our sun, but don’t worry, it won’t come anywhere near Earth. This is the first time that an incoming comet has been spotted from so far away.

“We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen — or at least larger than any well-studied one — and caught it early enough for people to watch it evolve as it approaches and warms up,” said Bernstein. “It has not visited the Solar System in more than 3 million years.”

Astronomers will get a better view of the comet as it approaches the sun. As comets approach the sun, they are warmed and their ice begins to evaporate, so this is an opportunity to watch the comet as it evolves. The comet will reach its closest point in 2031 — when it will reach within 11 AU of the sun, or just a bit further away than Saturn.

Editors' Recommendations

Researchers use satellites to track ocean microplastics from space

Illustration of one of the eight CYGNSS satellites in orbit above a hurricane.

How engineers for NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter do tech support on another planet

Ingenuity Helicopter in 3D: NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is seen here in 3D using images taken June 6, 2021, by the left and right Mastcam-Z cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.

See and hear China’s Zhurong rover exploring the surface of Mars

Tracks in the martian regolith captured by China's Zhurong rover.

Could there be underground lakes on Mars’s southern pole?

The bright white region of this image shows the icy cap that covers Mars’ south pole, composed of frozen water and frozen carbon dioxide. ESA’s Mars Express imaged this area of Mars on Dec. 17, 2012, in infrared, green and blue light, using its High Resolution Stereo Camera.

Hubble has a computer problem and it’s proving difficult to fix

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly space tourists on SpaceShipTwo

VSS Unity glides home after second supersonic flight in 2018

Astronauts deploy a second new solar array for the International Space Station

Spacewalkers (from left) Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet work to install new roll out solar arrays on the International Space Station’s P-6 truss structure on June 16, 2021.

How NASA’s Perseverance rover captured its iconic selfie

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. This image was taken by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on April 6, 2021, the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy video game poster.

You can sideload Android apps on Windows 11, but you probably shouldn’t

Android Apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 is borrowing from the Mac in one significant way

windows 11

New Intel Alder Lake benchmarks leak, revealing 14- and 16-core processors

Promotional image of an Intel Core desktop processor.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition gets a price cut for the Steam Summer Sale

mass effect legendary edition discounted mission order three