  1. News

James Webb Space Telescope unfolds its primary mirror; is now fully deployed

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope has been fully deployed, marking an important milestone in preparing the world’s most powerful space observatory for science operations. The telescope is on its way to its orbit around the sun and during its journey has been unfolding various components in a complex process.

The final component to be deployed was the primary mirror, which is the striking collection of 18 golden hexagons spanning a total of 21 feet. The mirror’s two wings were deployed on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8, having been folded up to fit inside the nose cone of the Ariane 5 rocket which launched the telescope on December 25, 2021.

Artist's conception of the James Webb Space Telescope.
Artist’s conception of the James Webb Space Telescope NASA

“Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making. While the journey is not complete, I join the Webb team in breathing a little easier and imagining the future breakthroughs bound to inspire the world,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement. “The James Webb Space Telescope is an unprecedented mission that is on the precipice of seeing the light from the first galaxies and discovering the mysteries of our universe. Each feat already achieved and future accomplishment is a testament to the thousands of innovators who poured their life’s passion into this mission.”

The mission is an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. With deployment complete, Webb is now heading to its orbit around the second Lagrange point, known as L2, located 1 million miles from Earth. From here, it will be able to observe distant galaxies to learn about the early universe and look for exoplanets to see if they have atmospheres and could potentially support life.

“I am so proud of the team — spanning continents and decades — that delivered this first-of-its-kind achievement,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate in NASA Headquarters in Washington, in the statement. “Webb’s successful deployment exemplifies the best of what NASA has to offer: the willingness to attempt bold and challenging things in the name of discoveries still unknown.”

Editors' Recommendations

Are dual-spec panels the future of gaming displays? I certainly hope so

best gaming laptops of ces 2022 rog zephyrus duo 16

The college esports scene is ready for a boom in 2022

An esports player on St. Mary's esports team plays a game.

CES 2022 felt a bit lacking in the smart home department

Roborock Dyad wet-dry vacuum

The best wireless routers for 2022

Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router

The best surge protectors you can get in 2022

Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022

The Nighthawk RAXE300 joints the RAXE500 in Netgear's Wi-Fi 6E gaming lineup.

The best 14-inch laptops for 2022

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

The best 15-inch laptops for 2022

Dell XPS 15 7590 review

How to watch YouTube on a Google Nest Hub Smart Display

Nest hub with YouTube displayed on holiday background

Hubble Space Telescope hits a milestone in its 31-year operation

The Hubble Space Telescope.

The best comedies on Hulu right now

Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

What is Matter and how does it fit into the smart home?

homepod mini on table edge side 2

The best kids movies on Disney+ right now

Buzz and Woody in Toy Story.