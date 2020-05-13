  1. News

Kickstarter loses 40% of its staff after a wave of layoffs and buyouts

By

According to a recent filing, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has reduced its staff by nearly 40%, following a sharp decline in the number of projects launched on the site in the wake of the pandemic-fueled economic downturn. The company has laid off 25 employees, while an additional 30 have exited after accepting voluntary buyouts.

The company had previously filed a notice with the state of New York about the layoffs, but confirmed the buyouts later to The Verge, saying affected employees were staying through this week to make for a smoother transition.

Kickstarter employees had unionized in February and the buyouts were negotiated between management and the union earlier this month.

The severance package offered to employees includes four months of pay, four to six months of health insurance depending on the salary of the employee, releasing people from non-compete contracts, and a chance to come back to Kickstarter should a job open within a year of their departure.

There were 140 employees at the company,85 of which were members of the newly formed Kickstarter workers union. The company did not immediately respond to questions regarding which departments are affected or if this could impact any of the platform’s ongoing campaigns for funding products.

In an internal memo, CEO Aziz Hasan told employees that though active projects were continuing to be backed by funders, the number of projects was 35% lower than it was in 2019, resulting in revenue loss. It’s unclear if there will be further layoffs in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon’s $2-an-hour bonus pay for frontline workers will end in June

Amazon packages on a conveyer belt

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The Best Jobs in Tech

Twitter is letting some employees work from home forever

Twitter-banner-on-NY-Stock-Exchange

The best video-conferencing software

Hamilton is headed to Disney+ more than a year ahead of schedule

Lin-Manuel-Miranda

Fauci says researchers may find effective coronavirus vaccine by ‘early winter’

Dr. Anthony Fauci

The Moment camera bag is literally made from sails for built-in waterproofing

This speedy, tiny soft robot was inspired by the way a cheetah runs

How to move your Google Play library over to YouTube Music

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return

New gene therapy cuts fat and builds muscle with ease. But there’s a catch

artificial muscle glucose oxygen muscular arm lifts weight

Facebook will reportedly pay $52 million to employees who suffered PTSD

facebook home gallery 1

Instagram will finally let you choose who can tag or mention you

instagram tag controls 96225270 677299833059039 5554194536877522944 n

New Nest Aware connects users to nearest 911 call center for emergencies

Slack went down for users around the world. Here’s the latest on the outage