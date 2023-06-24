 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

See seasonal changes on Mars in two stunning images from MAVEN

Georgina Torbet
By

The planets in our solar system experience seasons because of the way that they are tilted in their orbits, so one hemisphere is facing the sun more often at some times of year than others. However, there’s another factor which also affects weather and conditions on some planets, which is their position in their orbit around the sun. Earth has a relatively circular orbit, so the differences caused by it being slightly closer or further from the sun at different points are minimal. But Mars’s orbit is much more eccentric or oval-shaped than Earth’s, meaning conditions differ based on when the planet is closer to the sun.

That effect is illustrated in two images of Mars recently released by NASA, which show the planet at its closest and furthest point from the sun. Taken by a Mars orbiter called MAVEN, or Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN, the images were taken six months apart in July 2022 and January 2023 respectively, showing how the environment of the planet changes with both season and the planet’s orbit.

NASA/LASP/CU Boulder

This first image was taken during the summer season on the planet’s southern hemisphere when Mars was at its closest point to the sun. The image was taken by MAVEN’s Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) instrument, which operates in the ultraviolet wavelength. So to create an image, the values from the instrument have to be shifted into the visible light range.

Related

This helps to pick out key features of the image like atmospheric ozone which appears in purple. It’s also why the surface of the planet appears green in places, even though the actual planet appears red or orange when photographed in the visible light wavelength. At the bottom of the planet, you can see the southern polar ice cap, which has shrunk in the relatively warm summer weather.

NASA/LASP/CU Boulder

This second image, showing Mars’s northern hemisphere, was taken when the planet had passed its furthest point from the sun. Here you can see the bright purple cap of ozone across the entire north pole. This ozone is formed over the winter months when carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is broken up by sunlight. When spring arrives, the ozone reacts with water vapor and is destroyed.

Recommended Videos

MAVEN is used to study Mars’s atmosphere and weather and has previously researched how water vapor is sucked up from polar ice caps during the summer and how this is affected by the large dust storms which periodically roll across the planet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Curiosity rover nopes out of region of sharp Mars rocks
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to survey these wind-sharpened rocks, called ventifacts, on March 15, 2022, the 3,415th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The team has informally described these patches of ventifacts as “gator-back” rocks because of their scaly appearance.

There are many obstacles for a little rover exploring Mars to deal with, from steep hills to deep ravines to dust which can obscure solar panels or get into mechanical components. Now, the Curiosity rover has one more challenge to add to that list: The densest region of sharp rocks that the rover's NASA drivers have ever seen.

The rocks, sharpened into vicious points by the Martian wind, were spotted blocking Curiosity's path in an area called the Greenheugh Pediment on March 18. The team decided they couldn't risk running Curiosity's wheels over the jagged rocks, especially since similar rocks had already damaged the wheels earlier in the mission in 2017. “It was obvious from Curiosity’s photos that this would not be good for our wheels,” said Megan Lin, Curiosity Project Manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. “It would be slow going, and we wouldn’t have been able to implement rover-driving best practices.”

Read more
NASA’s Mars helicopter will fly furthest yet in next flight
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

In the year since NASA’s Mars helicopter first hovered above the martian surface to become the only aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet, Ingenuity has taken 23 additional flights.

Now the mission team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is prepping the 4-pound, 19-inch-high helicopter for a record-breaking flight of 704 meters, a distance that will smash its current record by 77 meters.

Read more
How Perseverance is moving faster than any previous Mars rover
The back of the Perseverance rover and its wheel tracks.

NASA's Perseverance rover is moving across the surface of Mars faster than any rover before. In February the rover broke a 17-year-old record for the longest drive by a rover in a single Martian day, but now it is continuing to speed along toward its new target, the Jezero crater delta.

"Its actual speed is just under a tenth of a mile per hour, but it’s faster than its predecessors," wrote Roger Wiens of Los Alamos National Laboratory, principal investigator for Perseverance's SuperCam instrument and co-investigator to its SHERLOC instrument, in a recent blog post about the rover's progress. "It is making comparatively rapid progress by devoting several hours per day to driving on very smooth terrain."

Read more