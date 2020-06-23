Oculus is discontinuing its Go VR headset

Oculus will stop selling its Oculus Go virtual reality headset to focus on the Oculus Quest.

Oculus said it will sell its remaining Oculus Go headsets and maintain its system software with bug fixes and security patches through 2022 for those who still own the headset.

Many people prefer the Oculus Quest to the Oculus Go because of its full head and hand movement. Oculus said that customers responded more positively to the Oculus Quest headset and its six degrees of freedom (6DOF) capabilities.

“The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and you’ve told us loud and clear that 6DOF feels like the future of VR. That’s why we’re going all-in, and we won’t be shipping any more 3DOF VR products,” Oculus said in its blog post announcing the discontinuation of the Go headset.

While the Oculus Go is the budget-friendly option in the VR headset world, the Oculus Quest is an all-in-one device that can be used nearly anywhere, complete with hand tracking and touch controllers. Among wireless, smartphone-powered options, none currently match the Quest’s abilities in terms of tech, ease of use, and game/app selection.

Oculus Go was released in May 2018 and made it possible to attend live concerts and sporting events as well as corporate training from the comfort of your couch.

“Oculus Go opened up VR to many more people, and it helped redefine immersive entertainment … Oculus Go made new experiences possible for people around the world, and it laid the groundwork for Oculus Quest,” the company added.

Editors' Recommendations