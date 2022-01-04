  1. News

Schlage’s Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt boasts iPhone, Apple Watch support

Joni Blecher
By

Schlage has a long history of making locks that fit people’s lifestyles and the company’s newest smart lock is no exception. Announced at CES 2022, the Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the first lock in North America to work with Apple’s latest home keys capability in HomeKit.

The idea is simple: you can now store a virtual set of keys to the Schlage lock in your Apple Wallet and access it on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Best of all, you don’t even need to unlock your phone or watch to open the deadbolt. Just tap the watch or phone on the lock. We could imagine this feature might come in handy if a friend is dropping you off at home and for some reason, you can’t remember any of your codes. If your iPhone is out of juice, Schlage says you may be able to still open the lock for up to five more hours, thanks to Power Reserve.

All the features you want in a smart lock

Schlage Encode Plus with home keys phone tap to unlock.

You can still find all of the features you come to expect in a smart lock. You can use the Schlage Home app to create and manage up to 100 access codes and assign set schedules, along with temporary or permanent access. Plus, use the app to unlock and lock the bolt from anywhere you have an internet connection. Want to know who is going in and out of your home? Simply, check out the activity logs that detail when a code has been used or enable notifications that will send an alert to your phone you when someone is using the lock.

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistants, as well as Apple HomeKit. The new smart lock will be available later this spring for $300 and will be available in black, silver, or bronze.

Editors' Recommendations

TCL unveils 3 new TKEE tablets for kids at CES 2022

Front and back view of TCL's TKEE MINI tablet for kids against a colourful background.

TCL 30XE 5G And 30 V 5G are the latest additions to TCL’s 5G phone line up

A press image showing the front and rear sides of the TCL 20 V 5G smartphone.

Amazon brings Matter support to several smart home devices

A collection of Matter-enabed Amazon devices.

Netgear’s new Nighthawk gaming router brings Wi-Fi 6E speeds to the masses

The Nighthawk RAXE300 joints the RAXE500 in Netgear's Wi-Fi 6E gaming lineup.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for January 2022

Fios TV Package

Best laser printer deals for January 2022

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Best Verizon new customer deals for January 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

The best Razer deals for January 2022

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best external hard drive deals for January 2022

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Kidde’s Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Smart Alarm offers connected protection for less

Woman connecting to Kidde Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Wi-Fi Alarm with smart features on phone.

A desktop hand massager for gamers? Yup, you know you need it

Bauhutte made a hand massager to keep gamers' fingers nimble and agile.

How to watch GM unveil the Chevy Silverado EV live at CES 2022 on January 5

GM CES 2022 keynote teaser page.