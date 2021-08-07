  1. News

Musk’s ‘dream come true’: See the SpaceX Starship stacked for the first time

By

SpaceX’s Starship is edging ever closer to being ready to fly into orbit for the first time. This week, the spacecraft was stacked on top of the enormous Super Heavy booster, with the prototype loaded into place for the first time.

This makes the stacked spacecraft the tallest rocket in the world at almost 400 feet high, according to space.com. It consists of the Starship SN20 prototype and the Super Heavy prototype Booster 4, with the two placed together ahead of the planned first orbital test flight for the complete vehicle.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared images of the fully stacked spacecraft on Twitter, following images he shared earlier this week of the Super Heavy booster being brought to the launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas.

Starship Fully Stacked pic.twitter.com/Fs88RNsmfH

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

When asked on Twitter how it felt to see the Starship finally come together for the first time, Musk said it was a “dream come true.”

Musk also revealed some details about what is next for the Starship, saying that the next phase of getting the ship ready to fly includes four main items:
– Final heat shield tiles for ship
– Thermal protection of booster engines
– Ground propellant storage tanks
– QD [quick disconnect] arm for ship

Musk estimated that the heat shield tiles are around 98% complete and that the remaining tasks would take around two weeks. Then the ship will be able to move to its first orbital test flight.

Many congratulated Musk and SpaceX on the achievement, including NASA’s Associate Administrator for its Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen, who wrote, “I have been following this all along and am excited for @SpaceX achieving this milestone! Can’t wait to see it fly!”

In response, Musk said that he saw Starship as enabling a new class of science missions, as it is very large and capable of carrying much heavier loads than current-generation rockets. This includes near-future projects such as the upcoming NASA Artemis missions to the moon for which the Starship will be used, and further-future missions which could use the Starship to travel to Mars or other locations in the solar system.

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 265 Live Stream: Watch Lewis vs Ganes on ESPN+

how to watch ufc 265 live stream online ppv

This black hole is creating enormous glowing X-ray rings

The black hole in V404 Cygni is actively pulling material away from a companion star — with about half the mass of the Sun — into a disk around the invisible object. A burst of X-rays from the black hole detected in 2015 created the high-energy rings from a phenomenon known as light echoes, where light bounces off of dust clouds in between the system and Earth. In these images, X-rays from Chandra are shown, along with optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope that depict the stars in the field of view. Each of the concentric rings is created by the burst of X-rays reflecting off dust clouds at different distances. The rings are shown incomplete, with gaps at the upper left, upper right, and middle areas. These gaps show the edges of Chandra's field of view during the observations, or the sections of the field Chandra did not observe.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, in orbit around Jupiter, is 10 years old this week

juno jump jupiter shadow pia13746 43 1

Boeing is working on fixing its troubled Starliner capsule

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, August 5.

Perseverance rover has problems collecting its first Mars sample

This image taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover on Aug. 6, 2021, shows the hole drilled in a Martian rock in preparation for the rover’s first attempt to collect a sample.

A Pokemon Unite bug prevents Gengar’s Hex from damaging enemies

Gengar gets ready for battle.

DDR5 RAM will be much faster than DDR4, but it comes with one major compromise

corsair DDR5 RAM

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Everything we know so far

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a rumored to launch August 26 for $450

A purported render of the Google Pixel 5a from the rear and the front.

Apple to start scanning iPhones for child abuse images

iPhone 12 range

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover on verge of historic moment

mars 2020 perseverance rover

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower on Wednesday night

Virgin Galactic’s space tourism ticket price rockets skyward

Virgin Galactic's space plane heading to the edge of space.