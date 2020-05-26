Star Wars: The High Republic series delayed

The next highly-anticipated Star Wars project known as Star Wars: The High Republic has been delayed.

The series of novels, comic books, and multimedia projects was initially set to begin to debut later this year, but will now be pushed back to 2021 due to the marketplace delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced both adult novels will debut on Jan. 5, 2021, while a young adult novel will premiere on Feb. 5, 2021.

New release dates for Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic comic series and IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures series haven’t been announced yet.

The new series takes place roughly 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, at the height of the Galactic Republic’s power. The timeline in Star Wars: The High Republic won’t overlap any other filmed or planned Star Wars series, Disney said.

Instead, Star Wars: The High Republic will offer a different spin on the relationship between the Jedi and the rest of the galaxy.

