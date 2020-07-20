Summer Game Fest continued today with a performance of Bugsnax in full from British pop band Kero Kero Bonito, along with an announcement that the track would be coming to vinyl.

The showcase opened as a continuation of the morning’s Nintendo Direct mini, revealing that Rogue Company would be launching immediately in beta. The 4v4 tactical multiplayer shooter is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It supports crossplay and cross-progression, as well as 60 frames per second (fps) across all platforms.

In other news, Overcooked and Overcooked 2 are being bundled into a 4K remaster for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It will include all the DLC for both of the games, with online multiplayer support coming to the first Overcooked. The team also added various accessibility options to both games, making it easier for younger players or those with disabilities to enjoy.

The showcase then shifted into the Day of the Devs, a presentation put together by Double Fine and iam8Bit to showcase indie games. There were a plethora of titles, starting with new gameplay from Ghostrunner, a first-person, one-hit-kill game that has players wield a katana while trying to parkour their way to the top of a tower.

Untitled Goose Game is also being given a physical version dubbed “Lovely Edition.” It is made from 100% recyclable material, and iam8bit hopes to provide this type of packaging to other titles going forward. Its soundtrack is also getting a vinyl release made from pieces of crushed old vinyl.

A variety of other games were shown off, including a brief tease for studio Monument Valley‘s latest title, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, as well as the colorful point-and-click puzzler I Am Dead by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, the team behind Hohokum. The 2D hack-and-slash platformer Blasphemous is getting new content this year, including story DLC and a penitence system that allows players to handicap themselves to gain rewards. All-in-all, over a dozen games were showcased covering a wide spectrum of genres and diverse developers.

It seems the indie gaming scene is alive and well based on the sheer volume of games on display during the presentation, leaving players that are craving more digestible games among the year’s huge blockbusters spoiled in terms of choice.

