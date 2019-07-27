News

Tokyo unveils its 2020 Olympic medals made entirely from recycled electronics

Emily Price
By

The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially unveiled its Olympic medal designs this week. While on the surface they might look like any other medal, these will be made by something a little different: Recycled electronics.

In April 2017 the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee launched a campaign to collect old electronics from the public for the project. The metals for the medals were then harvested from those donated electronics. Many electronics, especially cell phones, contain small amounts of precious metals like silver, gold, and platinum.

Earlier this year the Olympic Committee announced they were on track to complete the project as planned. All told, it collected over 47,488 tons of discarded devices, and over 5 million used cell phones. Ultimately it was able to extract 32kg (70.5 pounds) of gold, 3,500kg (7,716 pounds) of silver, and 2,200kg (4,850 pounds) of bronze from the devices it collected.

The targeted amount of bronze — some 2,700kg — was already extracted from the donations by June of last year. By October 2018, 28.4kg of gold (93.7% of the targeted 30.3kg) and 3,500kg of silver (85.4% of the targeted 4,100kg) had been sourced from the donated devices.

Donated devices ran the gamut.  The collection included smartphones, digital cameras, handheld gaming consoles, and laptops, among other electronic devices. The devices were collected across about 2,400 NTT DOCOMO stores in Japan as well as 1,594 municipal authorities across Japan. 

“The project has offered the public an opportunity to play an important role in the Games’ preparations,” stated February’s announcement that the group’s collection efforts had been met. The Olympic Committee says that beyond helping them build the medals, the collection draws attention to the importance of sustainability, which is also the slogan for the Olympics in 2020: “Be better, together — for the planet and the people.”

Previous Olympic medals have used recycled materials in their contraction, but Tokyo claims that 2020 will be the first Olympics where the gold medals will be made using entirely recovered metal.

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic medals will be made out of people’s thoughts and appreciation for avoiding waste. I think there is an important message in this for future generations,” Japan’s three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Kohei Uchimura said in 2017 when the recycling plan was first introduced.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals will each be 85mm in diameter and measure 7.7mm at their thinnest and 12.mm at their thickest parts.

The medals aren’t made entirely out of their respective precious medal and are instead plated in it. The gold medal, for instance, use 6 grams of gold plating to get their gold coloring.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kick off in roughly a year, on July 24 and run through August 9, 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far
Up Next

How to watch UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar PPV tonight on ESPN+
xnrgi develops ev battery tech that extends range to 700 miles images products cells 001
Emerging Tech

How re-engineering an old technology could give us EVs with 700 miles of range

Battery supply has been a critical limiting factor in electric vehicle adoption. Now Portland-based XNRGI has developed a battery based on old silicon wafer technology, and it could revolutionize the battery industry.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Gaming

From Mario to Mega Man, these classic NES titles helped define gaming

The NES left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games of all time, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something else entirely.
Posted By Steven Petite
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

Hankering for a 5G-enabled device? Here are all the 5G phones available now

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for tokyo olympics 2020
Cars

Toyota shows off mascot robots and tiny autonomous car for Tokyo Olympics

Toyota has shown off seven robots that it says will assist and entertain during the Tokyo Olympics next summer. The collection includes mascot and telepresence robots, as well as a tiny autonomous car to help during field events.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
handmaids tale season 4 news trailer premiere the handmaid s
Movies & TV

Get ready for more misery: The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for season 4

If you're not ready to say "Under His Eye" to Magaret Atwood's chilling dystopian yarn, Hulu has some good news: Fresh off scoring 11 Emmy nominations, The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a fourth season.
Posted By Chris Gates
Home Theater

Apple’s tvOS 13: Everything you need to know about the latest version

Apple's redesigned tvOS, tvOS 13, is here with an all-new look and plenty of fresh features. We'll explain everything you need to know about Apple tvOS 13 and the new Apple TV app, so you can use both to the best of their abilities.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Josh Levenson
amazon drops prices of ring video doorbells and echo dots for prime day 2019 wi fi enabled doorbell in satin nickel with dot
News

Deal with Amazon requires local police to encourage people to buy Ring products

Amazon has struck up deals with local police departments to encourage people to buy its Ring security products in exchange for free Ring video doorbells and access to a special police-focused Ring portal.
Posted By Allison Matyus
movie tickets theater
Movies & TV

Regal Cinema's subcription service for movie tickets to launch next week

Regal Cinemas' movie ticket subscription service, Regal Unlimited, will give customers access to unlimited movie screenings for somewhere between $18 and $24 a month, depending on how many theaters subscribers wish to access.
Posted By Chris Gates, Allison Matyus
xbox one outsells playstation 4 black friday wii u trails far behind controllers
Gaming

How will Microsoft's Xbox Scarlett and Sony's PS5 stack up against each other?

We finally know that Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles are in the works. But when it comes to the Xbox Scarlett vs. PS5, which is shaping up to be the better choice? We compared the confirmed specs to find out.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pillars of eternity nintendo switch
Gaming

Pillars of Eternity to hit Nintendo Switch in time for Pillars of Eternity II

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in August. The RPG will arrive to the hybrid console right before the console version of its sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
white dwarf fast binary system image 7429 ztf j1539 5027 1
Emerging Tech

This pair of white dwarf stars orbit each other at record-breaking speeds

Astronomers have observed two stars orbiting each other every seven minutes, making them the fastest eclipsing white dwarf binary system ever discovered. The stars are expected to be strong sources of gravitational waves.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
facebook to move instant games out of messenger
Mobile

Facebook will move Instant Games to main app, further simplifying Messenger

Facebook will be transferring Instant Games to the Facebook Gaming tab on the main app. The migration of the platform will also help to further simplify Messenger, which was recently redesigned.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
euclid dark matter telescope euclid20190723 1
Emerging Tech

Space telescope to probe the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter

Two of the biggest mysteries in astronomy are dark matter and dark energy. But a new project from the European Space Agency, the Euclid mission, will attempt to unravel some of the puzzles over these forces and is set to launch in 2022.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nintendo switch deals
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild glitch makes Sidon your humble steed

A glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild allows players to transform Prince Sidon into Link's humble steed. The glitch may entertain players who are waiting for the next games in the series to arrive on the Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit