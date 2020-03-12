  1. News

How to watch Sunday’s Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic Debate
The 11th Democratic debate will feature only two candidates and no audience, a stark difference from the debates we have seen these past few months. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will go head-to-head on Sunday, March 15. You can watch the entire debate online.

The debate was supposed to take place in Arizona, but on Thursday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that the location would be moved to Washington, D.C., so both candidates wouldn’t have to fly on a plane amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus. It will also be the first debate without a live audience as another precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. “Our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, and all those involved in the debate.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the debate, including how to watch live online without cable.

How to watch the Washington, D.C., Democratic debate

You’ll be able to tune into the debate on CNN and Univision at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday. We’ll also include a livestream player at the top of this post shortly before the debate begins. You can also tune in via cable, as well as on the CNN website, the Univision website, and both networks’ mobile apps.

Which candidates are qualified for the debate? 

To qualify for this debate, candidates needed to have earned at least 20 percent of the pledged delegates awarded as of Sunday, which Biden and Sanders have both done. The one other candidate in the race, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, did not qualify for Sunday’s debate. She has only two delegates. 

Who is moderating the debate?

Univision’s Jorge Ramos was initially one of the moderators for Sunday’s debate but stepped down from this role due to the fact he could have been exposed to the coronavirus. He is reportedly symptom-free and in good health. 

The debate is still set to be moderated by Dana Bash and Jake Tapper of CNN. 

What topics will be discussed? 

Since this is the first debate since the coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the U.S. and since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic, the candidates are sure to talk about health care. 

Biden and Sanders will most likely also talk about their differing opinions on Medicare for all, immigration, education, and more, as they try to sway voters in the remaining primaries. 

When is the next Democratic debate? 

A 12th Democratic debate is still set to take place, but details of when and where are yet to be determined, according to Politico. 

