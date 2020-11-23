The launch of the Sentinel-6 ocean-monitoring satellite by NASA and the European Space Agency on Saturday was supposed to be followed by the launch of a batch of Starlink satellites by SpaceX on Sunday. But the mission was postponed just a few hours before liftoff in order to make further checks. Now, 9:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 24 is being targeted for a possible launch.

Now targeting Tuesday, November 24 at 9:13 p.m. EST for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink, when weather conditions in the recovery area should improve — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 23, 2020

SpaceX has become expert at not only launches with its Falcon 9 rockets but also at catching the Falcon 9’s reusable first stage. For the NASA/ESA launch on Saturday, the first stage landed back on the ground, in the same place it took off from. For the upcoming Starlink launch, the company will aim to catch the first stage on a dron eship stationed in the ocean.

The launch will be livestreamed by SpaceX, and we’ve got all the details on how you can watch.

When is the 16th Starlink launch?

SpaceX is now aiming to begin the mission at 9:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 24, though this is yet to be confirmed.

The 16th batch of Starlink satellites will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sending 60 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Following the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 will return to Earth and be caught by the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You,” which will be standing by in the Atlantic Ocean.

How to watch the 16th Starlink launch

The launch will be shown live on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. You can watch the video either via the SpaceX website or by using the video embedded at the top of this page.

The livestream begins around 15 minutes before liftoff. The video will show the final preparations before launch, the countdown, the liftoff, and the catching of the first stage. It will also announce key milestones in the launch process like the separation of the first and second stages, the deployment of the fairing, and the deployment of the satellites themselves.

What to expect from the 16th Starlink launch

One noteworthy part of this launch is the reuse of both the Falcon 9’s first stage booster and its fairing. The first stage has previously flown on no less than six missions, including four previous Starlink launches and two other satellite launches. The fairing is composed of two pieces, one of which has previously been used in one mission, and the other of which has previously been used in two missions.

Editors' Recommendations