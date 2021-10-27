  1. News

SpaceX ‘Gateway to Mars’ video shows off its Starship spacecraft

By

SpaceX has released a video showcasing its reusable Starship spacecraft ahead of its first orbital test flight that it hopes to conduct in the coming weeks.

Once the next phase of testing is complete, SpaceX wants to fly an uncrewed Starship to the moon, land it upright on the lunar surface, and then bring it home. Crewed missions to the moon would likely follow. The ultimate goal is to send a crewed Starship to Mars, though don’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

In the meantime, sit back and enjoy its 90-second Gateway to Mars video (below) showing off Starship, with the almighty Super Heavy rocket also making an appearance toward the end (watch Starship being lifted onto the top of Super Heavy at the 1:20 mark).

Gateway to Mars pic.twitter.com/cej13QdyJP

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 23, 2021

SpaceX has already tested Starship in a series of short high-altitude flights. The spacecraft, which is powered by six Raptor engines, performed well in the air but crashed at the end of the mission when trying to land upright — until the last flight in May when SpaceX finally achieved a successful landing.

SpaceX is currently waiting for permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to launch Starship atop its new Super Heavy rocket that would send the spacecraft on its first orbital flight.

Assuming the FAA gives it the green light, SpaceX will launch the orbital mission from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Around three minute after lift-off, Starship will detach from the powerful first-stage booster.

The spacecraft will then fly into orbit for the first time. Soon after, Starship will perform a splashdown off the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with the entire mission expected last around 90 minutes. Future flights will see Starship land upright on land so that it can be refurbished for another flight.

SpaceX has said the aim of the flight is to collect as much data as possible to fully understand Starship’s entry dynamics and learn more about what the vehicle experiences during flight. It will then use any discoveries to improve the next version of the spacecraft.

In the meantime, SpaceX is currently preparing to launch four more astronauts to the International Space Station this weekend using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Editors' Recommendations

First teardowns reveal new MacBook Pro’s improved approach to repairability

first teardowns reveal new macbook pro repairability teardown 2

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen hybrid chips

intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip

Cowboy Bebop trailer introduces Spike and his new crew

The cast of Cowboy Bebop.

David Lynch’s Dune is better than you remember, and weirder too

Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch's Dune.

The best games like Minecraft to play in 2021

minecraft

AT&T brings 5G cellular connectivity to Ford F-150 Lightning and production line

att 5g ford f150 lightning connectivity concept art of s f 150 electric truck

Intel Alder Lake processors might outperform previous gen by over 50%

An engineer smiles as she holds up two processor chips.

Best Black Friday Subwoofer Deals for October 2021

Best Black Friday Bose Speaker Deals for October 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best Black Friday Bose Headphone Deals for October 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $180 price cut at Walmart

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop for Black Friday

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

How to watch Intel’s ‘Innovation’ Alder Lake event tomorrow

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger delivers the Day 1 closing keynote at IAA Mobility