News

Hackers can fake WhatsApp messages that seem like they’re from you

Allison Matyus
By

A WhatsApp security vulnerability could allow someone to intercept or manipulate your personal messages to make it look like you said something you didn’t.

A 2018 report from Check Point Research found three vulnerabilities within the popular Facebook-owned app. Check Point found that an attacker could: 

“ 1. Use the ‘quote’ feature in a group conversation to change the identity of the sender, even if that person is not a member of the group.

2. Alter the text of someone else’s reply, essentially putting words in their mouth.

3. Send a private message to another group participant that is disguised as a public message for all, so when the targeted individual responds, it is visible to everyone in the conversation.”

Check Point said that after alerting WhatsApp to the issues, the app fixed the third vulnerability, but the other potential problems that could lead to online scams and fake news still remain. 

WhatsApp is a messaging app that provides end-to-end encryption, free internet-based international calling, and cross-platform compatibility. Check Point says that because the app encrypts messages, videos, calls, photos and more, the vulnerabilities it found will persist.

WhatsApp says the issues that Check Point describes as “of the utmost importance and require attention” are not an actual vulnerability.  

“We carefully reviewed this issue a year ago, and it is false to suggest there is a vulnerability with the security we provide on WhatsApp,” a Facebook spokesperson told Forbes. “The scenario described here is merely the mobile equivalent of altering replies in an email thread to make it look like something a person didn’t write. We need to be mindful that addressing concerns raised by these researchers could make WhatsApp less private, such as storing information about the origin of messages.”

In May, another WhatsApp security flaw was found that enabled surveillance software to be placed on a user’s phone using the app’s call feature. WhatsApp fixed the vulnerability and advised users to update their app to the latest version.

Digital Trends reached out to WhatsApp to comment on the recent security vulnerabilities and to see if the remaining issues will be fixed, and this story will be updated upon a response. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Less than a year after release, iOS 12 has reached 88% of all active iOS devices
facebook instagram combination terrible idea france technology politics government economy
News

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to merge Instagram and Facebook is a terrible idea

Facebook is changing Instagram's name to Instagram by Facebook, and is taking other steps to merge the networks. The move shows Facebook has a fundamental misunderstanding about why Instagram is successful -- and why Facebook is failing.
Posted By Mathew Katz
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Elizabeth Warren
News

Elizabeth Warren says screw your ISP. Let’s make the internet a public utility

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced her plan to increase rural and low-income internet access and by creating what she called a “public option for broadband."
Posted By Allison Matyus
everything samsung announced at galaxy unpacked note 10 2019 august
Mobile

Missed the Note 10’s main event? Here’s everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was the star of Samsung's August 2019 Galaxy Unpacked event, but what about everything else that was announced and spoken of? Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked August 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple has released some videos designed to give you a tingly feeling asmr
Mobile

Apple has released some videos designed to give you a tingly feeling

Does your iPhone ever cause you frustration? How about your MacBook Pro keyboard, do those sticky keys drive you crazy? If so, you might like to check out Apple’s first ASMR videos, designed to calm your soul.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
watch spacex ship almost catch rockets nose cone in its giant net mr steven
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX catch a rocket nose cone in a giant net on a ship

Having pretty much perfected the art of rocket landings, SpaceX is now working out how to catch a rocket fairing in a giant net. On Tuesday, the company achieved the feat for a second time, and posted a video of it online.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Xiaomi Mi 9 review
Mobile

How many? A smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera is coming soon

Are you ready for more megapixels? Xiaomi will release a smartphone with a camera that will boast 108 megapixels in the near future, the company has teased. Another phone with a 64-megapixel camera is also expected.
Posted By Andy Boxall
elpho eclip baby monitor 2
Smart Home

The eClip is an alert device to remind you not to leave your kid behind

It's a busy world out there with plenty of things to distract parents so startup Elepho created the eClip, a combination baby monitor and alert system to remind parents not to leave a child behind by accident.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google-pixel-3a-xl-google-maps-ar
Mobile

Google’s fun AR walking directions are ready for your Android phone and iPhone

The augmented reality walking directions feature in Google Maps is about to be made available on more devices. Google has announced its Live View AR walking mode will come to more Android phones and the iPhone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ibm blockchain computer salt cpu grain of scale
Emerging Tech

An ultrathin wood membrane can help filter the salt out of salt water

Looking for a sustainable way to filter the salt out of salt water to make it drinkable? Researchers at Princeton have found a way to do it using an ultrathin membrane of ordinary wood.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler
Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

When it decided to set up a self-driving car maintenance hub in Arizona, Waymo looked at how airports are run in order to make it work. The company also partnered with a large dealership chain to keep its autonomous test fleet on the road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Buick Encore GX
Cars

2020 Buick Encore GX will rely on turbocharged three-cylinder power

The 2020 Buick Encore GX will slot between the standard Encore and the Envision in Buick's lineup. Buick is keeping most other details under wraps until closer to the Encore GX's 2020 launch, but a leaked order guide has revealed the engine…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen
Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit -- which accused it of selling defective infotainment systems -- for $17 million. It admits no wrongdoing, but customers claim MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch often froze.
Posted By Ronan Glon