Digital Trends
News

YouTube could make big changes to children’s content amid federal investigation

Allison Matyus
By

YouTube is considering major changes to its recommendation algorithm amid an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission into how it handles videos aimed at children.

The investigation is in its late stages, and is in response to complaints made about the platform’s treatment of kids that date as far back as 2015, the Washington Post reported citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. YouTube has been accused for failing to protect kids, particularly when its algorithm recommends or queues inappropriate videos. The FTC is also investigating whether YouTube improperly collected data from young viewers. 

It’s not clear what the changes would entail, but the Wall Street Journal reported that leadership was considering moving all kids’ content to its own app or removing YouTube’s auto-play feature.

Earlier this year, YouTube videos aimed at children were accused of containing harmful and graphic content. There are also concerns that kids could watch YouTube videos that contain hate speech, conspiracy theories or misinformation. 

Even with a parent’s watchful eye, the platform’s algorithm for trending and queuing videos is the main culprit for spreading harmful content to millions of viewers. Some videos explicitly target keywords used by kids — topics like Frozen or Marvel superheroes — in the hopes of generating views from younger audiences. When it comes to videos encouraging racism or other hate, YouTube announced earlier this month that it would update its video removal policy to specifically target hate speech and discriminatory content.

YouTube’s encourages viewers to report content that violates its current Child Safety Policy. In theory, the system should first warn the content producer, then issue a strike followed by terminating a user’s channel after three strikes. Law enforcement would only be notified if the content depicts a child in danger. Some videos fall through the cracks, however, and YouTube has had trouble keeping up with policing content amid the hours and hours of video uploaded every minute.

Even the kid-friendly app, YouTube Kids, contains a disclaimer: “We use a mix of filters, user feedback and human reviewers to keep the videos in YouTube Kids family friendly. But no system is perfect and inappropriate videos can slip through, so we’re constantly working to improve our safeguards and offer more features to help parents create the right experience for their families.”

YouTube did not respond to our request for comment about potential changes to the algorithm, but spokesperson Andrea Faville told the Post in a statement that not every option for product changes would make it to YouTube itself.

“We consider lots of ideas for improving YouTube and some remain just that — ideas,” she said. “Others, we develop and launch, like our restrictions on minors live-streaming or updated hate speech policy.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
The 5 weirdest cryptocurrencies
Computing

These are the 5 weirdest cryptocurrencies you can buy today

Though cryptocurrency may sound like a big and serious topic, a few of its implementations are actually fun. From Shiba Inus to feline coins and everything in between, we've rounded up the most eccentric digital coins.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Galaxy Fold's screen problems have mostly been fixed, Samsung says

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is real, but for how long? Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Hasselblad X1D II 50c
Photography

Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a faster, cheaper, more refined medium-format camera

The sequel to the world's first medium-format mirrorless camera, the Hasselblad X1D II 50C is all about performance improvements and a refined shooting experience. It gains a new processor, OLED EVF, and 3.6-inch LCD screen.
Posted By Daven Mathies
2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500
Cars

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 thunders into the muscle car ring with 760 hp

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 revives one of the greatest names in American muscle cars, and gives Ford some ammunition in the horsepower war with Chevy and Dodge. Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the GT500 boasts over 700 hp.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
kindle oasis 2019 news bathtub
Mobile

Amazon adds a color-changing, eye-saving screen to the high-end Kindle Oasis

Amazon has revealed the new Kindle Oasis ebook reader range for 2019. The refreshed range includes mostly the same specs as the previous version, but now comes with a screen with an adjustable color tone.
Posted By Mark Jansen
note 9 using camera
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be the most bezel-free smartphone so far

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
how to install a graphics card installgpu03
Computing

PCI Express 6.0 is coming in 2021, and it’s already overkill

The PCI Special Interests Group began laying out the specifications for its next, next-generation motherboard socket: PCI Express 6.0. It will double bandwidth again and offer some clever efficiency-boosting technologies.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Volkswagen ID pre-production prototype
Cars

Volkswagen says no thanks to outsiders as it develops its own operating system

Volkswagen is taking software development into its own hands instead of joining forces with tech companies. It's assembling a team of more than 5,000 engineers to design an operating system that will equip in all of its cars by 2025.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Super Mario Maker 2 battle royale free web game fan made
Gaming

Battle to be the best plumber in the 75-player, fan-made Mario Royale

In Mario Maker, the fan-made web game, 75 players race to finish all the levels in a random world while avoiding obstacles and hazards. You only have one life and the fastest Mario wins.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
game of thrones prequel series hbo khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

The Game of Thrones prequel returns to a well-known locale as filming begins

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series has its director, a bunch of new cast members, and began filming in summer 2019. The show is set thousands of years before the events of the original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

Armed with new footage, Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters with record in sight

Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters with some new footage and other elements in order to challenge James Cameron's Avatar and become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Posted By Rick Marshall
2020 lexus gx 460 gets more on and off road tech features gxg 0076 23261befb359bf3f8f22b2c31b73b3949aa55722
Cars

The GX gets smarter as it ages; it’s even teaching tricks to other Lexus models

Lexus gave the GX 460 tech and visual updates for the 2020 model year. The GX now comes standard with a full suite of electronic driving aids, including automatic braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control.
Posted By Ronan Glon
iphone xr lineup comparison
Mobile

Best Buy stores are now certified to repair Apple devices

Apple completed a major expansion of the Apple authorized service provider program — Best Buy stores are now all certified to repair Apple devices. Now, eight out of 10 Apple customers live within 20 minutes of an authorized service…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV Plus streaming service recruits Hollywood A-listers to take on Netflix

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall