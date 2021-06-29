  1. News

YouTube TV launches 4K Plus upgrade for enhanced experience

By

YouTube is aiming to score new sign-ups for its YouTube TV service ahead of imminent sporting spectaculars such as the Tokyo Olympics and the MLB All-Star Game.

YouTube’s existing live TV service offers more than 85 channels for $65 a month, and this week the Google-owned streaming giant announced the addition of a new 4K Plus tier that adds 4K resolution, offline downloads, and unlimited simultaneous streams at home (exceeding the current limit of three) for an extra $20 a month.

“4K Plus will bring some of the most highly requested features to YouTube TV, including the ability to watch 4K content on YouTube TV for the first time,” YouTube TV product manager Kathryn Smith said on Monday, June 28. “With 4K Plus, you’ll have access to watch major sports events this summer in 4K, plus live content from networks like NBC and ESPN, sports like college football and basketball later this year, and on-demand content from FX, Discovery Networks, Tastemade, and more.”

In response to a common request from current customers, YouTube TV is also adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all YouTube TV subscribers, with the feature rolling out to select devices over the coming weeks. It’s also adding the ability for sports fans to jump to specific moments in a sports event when either watching live or watching a DVR recording. The feature is similar to how YouTube TV already lets you skip to various segments in news shows.

If you’re unsure about dropping another $20 for 4K Plus, you can try it free for a month (perfect for the Olympics!) and then score a deal that adds an extra $10 to your monthly subscription fee for a year after that. This means that for the first 12 months, YouTube TV with 4K Plus will cost you $75 a month before rising to $85.

Of course, to enjoy YouTube’s enhanced viewing experience, you’ll need a 4K TV. Whether you’re looking for your first one or planning to upgrade, Digital Trends has a handy buying guide, along with recommendations on some of the best 4K TVs currently available for under $500.

Editors' Recommendations

LG goes after gamers with 120Hz Dolby Vision for C1 and G1 series OLED TVs

A gamer using one of LG's TVs.

Microsoft backpedals, explains controversial Windows 11 TPM requirement

Windows 11 on laptop screen

Microsoft has fixed a huge frustration with the Windows 11 system requirements

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Samsung’s first Wear smartwatch arrives this summer, and it’ll feature One UI

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Apps

Microsoft releases the first major Windows 11 preview build

windows 11 vs 10 logo

The best 8K TVs for 2021

family watching LG ZX 8K OLED

New leak suggests that AMD is about to release two new graphics cards

Promotional image of an AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card.

Here’s how to install the first Windows 11 Preview right now

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

The biggest YouTube channels

PewDiePie

Microsoft eases Windows 11 TPM requirement, but probably not for you

windows 11 new features

The most viewed YouTube videos of all time

Gangnam Style PSY

Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered phones coming from Asus, Motorola, Honor, and more

qualcomm snapdragon 888 plus phones news chip

This astronaut dance is more than a simple space boogie

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet performing what looks like a dance.