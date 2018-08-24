Digital Trends
Headed to a festival this summer? Here’s the best gear you can get for camp

Kraig Becker
By
One of the keys to truly enjoying a summer music festival is being able to stay cool, comfortable, and relaxed — even when the weather conditions take a turn toward the hot and humid. Having the right outdoor gear can make all the difference, and will allow you to enjoy all of the sights and sounds that make festivals such a memorable experience. Whether you’re heading out for an afternoon or an extended weekend, this is the gear that you’ll want to have with you, ensuring you’ll have a great time without sweating the details.

Ohnana Rayve Tent ($180)

Ohnana Rayve

There are a lot of good tents on the market these days, but only a few of them were built specifically with festival-goers in mind. The Ohnana Rayve is one such tent. Built to keep heat and light out, while still allowing cool air to pass through, the Ohnana provides a comfortable place to escape the sun, even in the middle of the day. The tent takes less than five minutes to set up, is completely waterproof, and can comfortably sleep three people with room to spare. It is even affordably priced and has an option to add battery-operated fans for those who need a bit of extra cooling.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Therm-a-Rest Space Cowboy Sleeping Bag ($150)

best gear for summer festivals thermarest space cowboy 1

Warm summer days can give away to cool nights, so a proper sleeping bag is still an important consideration. The Space Cowboy from Therm-a-rest is a great choice because it is rated for 45 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping it from getting overly warm, but still providing a nice level of comfort. The bag features water-resistant synthetic insulation, a lining designed to reflect heat back into the interior, and a easy-pull zippers that make it a breeze to get in and out of it. The Space Cowboy also packs down small and includes integrated quilt and blanket loops in case you need to add an additional layer for extra warmth.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

SoundAsleep Camping Series Air Mattress ($90)

best gear for summer festivals soundasleep camping series air mattress

One of the best parts about camping at a music festival is that you can bring gear that you wouldn’t necessarily take a long on a backcountry camping trip. For example, the SoundAsleep Camping Series Air Mattress is a bit too large and bulky to lug into the woods, but is perfect for an outdoor festival setting. The mattress comes with a rechargeable air pump that can fully inflate the sleeping pad in in less than three minutes, creating a comfortable bed that is comparable to the one you have back home. The mattress is even made from rugged materials meant to survive the rigors of the outdoors.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Coleman Oversized Quad Camping Chair ($35)

best camping chairs

A good camp chair is an essential piece of gear for any summer outing and its tough to beat the Coleman Oversized Quad Chair when it comes to price, durability, features, and comfort. The chair is so good that it has topped our list of best camping chairs for awhile now, and for good reason. Not only is it easy to transport — it also sets up in a matter of seconds, is very comfortable and stable, and even includes a built-in cooler for keeping four cans of your favorite beverages cold in the hot weather.

Buy it now from:

Coleman Amazon

Otterbox Trooper LT 30 Cooler ($300)

best gear for summer festivals otterbox trooper lt 30 cooler

Having the right cooler to keep your favorite beverages cold is another crucial piece of festival gear. The Otterbox Trooper LT 30 is certainly up to the task, providing 30 quarts of capacity and enough premium grade insulation to keep ice frozen for more than three days. The Trooper LT also comes with a wide opening for easy access to the interior, water resistant exterior pockets for storing important items, and an included bottle opener attachment. It can even convert from a shoulder bag to a backpack in a matter of seconds, making it easy to lug around.

Buy it now from: 

Otterbox

Rumpl Original Down Blanket ($160)

best gear for summer festivals rumple blanket

If you’re looking for a comfortable and versatile blanket built for the outdoors, then look no further than the Original Down Blanket from Rumpl. Its fabrics are water-, odor-, and stain-resistant, making it the perfect companion for any outdoor festival. Insulated with hydrophobic down, curling up in this blanket is a bit like wearing a puffy jacket. It is even durable enough to be used for sitting on the ground and it compresses down to a surprisingly small size when stored inside its included stuff sack.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower ($100)

best gear for summer festivals nemo helio camp shower

Just because you’re spending a few days at a festival that doesn’t mean you have to go without a shower. Nemo Equipment’s Helio Pressure Shower heats up the water using the sun, has a 2.9-gallon capacity, and offers up to 7 minutes of continuous water pressure without needing to hang it from a tree. The Helio’s reservoir can be filled from practically any source of water as well, lending it a level of versatility that isn’t always found in camp showers. Nemo even provides a compact, ventilated carrying case for carrying the shower to and from the campsite.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

GoTenna Mesh ($180)

gotenna mesh kickstarter 03

The large crowds that gather at summer musical festivals can often put a tremendous strain on local cell phone networks, making it difficult to call or send a text message to friends. The GoTenna Mesh circumvents this problem by creating its own self-contained, peer-to-peer network that allows users to message one another even when a cellular network is completely nonexistent. Users can also share their GPS locations through the accompanying app, making it easier to locate one another in the the crowd, while private messaging ensures that no one else is listening in on the conversation.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Ecoxgear EcoLantern Bluetooth Speaker ($130)

best gear for summer festivals ecoxgear ecolantern speaker

Bluetooth speakers are an essential piece of gear for any festival. After all, when the music stops and you’re still ready to party, you’ll definitely want a way to blast your favorite tunes. The Ecolantern from Ecoxgear is a great option not only because its 360-degree speaker offers great sound and up to 20 hours of playback, but also because it brings a lot of other features and functionality to the table as well. For instance, the EcoLantern also serves as an excellent camp lantern, providing as much as 400 lumens of light. It lamp includes a party mode with the light pulsing and changing colors to the sound of music. As if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with a built-in bottle opener, is completely dust and waterproof, and has an integrated USB port for charging smaller devices.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Cinemood Portable Projector ($400)

best gear for summer festivals cinemood portable projector

The Cinemood portable projector is a personal movie theater that you can take with you anywhere. The device weighs just 8 ounces and yet can project up to a 150-inch screen on any surface, including the side of a tent. The projector can stream content from Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, or can hold 16 GB of movie files on its internal storage system for playback without an Internet connection. It can even function for up to five hours off of its own internal battery and uses both Bluetooth and WiFi to remotely control playback.

Buy it now from: 

Cinemood

Coleman Roadtrip LXE Portable Grill ($160)

best gear for summer festivals coleman roadtrip grill

Festival food can be delicious, but buying every meal can get expensive quickly. Avoid long lines and save some cash by bringing along the Coleman Roadtrip LXE portable grill, which uses propane to offer as much as 20,000 BTUs of heat spread out across its 285 square-inch cooking surface. The grill grates can be swapped out in favor of griddles for making breakfast and a push-button igniter allows users to fire up the stove without the need for matches. The entire grill is collapsable and comes with built-in wheels, making it very easy to transport to and from the campsite.

Buy it now from:

Coleman Amazon

GCI Outdoors Macro Camp Table ($50)

best gear for summer festivals gsi macro table

A table can be a real godsend while lounging around the campsite. Not only is it a great place to set your food and drinks, it can prove indispensable for dinner prep too. The Macro Camp Table from GCI Outdoors features folding dual-height legs, a 24-inch by 18-inch surface area, and a handy nylon tote to carry it around. The table itself weighs just 4.4 pounds and is strong enough to support up to 20 pounds of weight.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station ($300)

best gear for summer festivals jackery explorer 240

If you’re going to be camping at a summer music festival for a few days you’re going to need some portable power to keep all of your gadgets running. The Jackery Explorer 240 packs enough juice to recharge smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and other small devices, thanks to its dual USB ports, AC outlet, and 12-volt DC port. The portable power station can put out 200 watts of continuous power, is equipped with a 240 watt-hour battery, and weighs just 6.6 pounds, making it a lightweight option for use at any campsite. You can even air the Explorer 240 with a solar panel to keep it charged throughout the festival too.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Zero Breeze Portable Air Conditioner ($649)

best gear for summer festivals zero breeze tent ac

Staying cool at a festival can often be a challenge, but modern technology has made it easier than ever to avoid the heat. The Zero Breeze portable air conditioner was specifically designed to cool the interior of a tent, bringing temperatures down to as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Compact and lightweight, the Zero Breeze can crank out 1100 BTUs of power while running on a 12-volt connection while plugged into a DC car port or a portable generator. An optional battery pack provides up to five hours of cooling as well, making this a great option for campers looking to escape the summer temperatures.

Buy it now from: 

Zero Breeze

Hydro Flask 32 Ounce Water Bottles ($40)

best gear for summer festivals hydro flask 32ounce bottle

Staying hydrated at an outdoor festival means drinking plenty of water all day long. The 32 ounce Hydro Flask Wide Mouth bottle not only makes it easy to carry plenty of fluids with you throughout the day, it can keep those liquids cold for up to 24 hours at a time — or hot for 12 hours. These BPA-free bottles are made from durable stainless steel and come with a lifetime warranty. They are also environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for plastic single-use water bottles.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

YayLabs Softshell Ice Cream Ball ($50)

best gear for summer festivals yaylabs ice cream ball

Who doesn’t love homemade ice cream in the summer? Now you can make your own delicious frozen dessert right at your campsite using the YayLabs Softshell Ice Cream Ball. The process is a simple one; just add cream, sugar, and vanilla in one end and ice and rock salt in the other. Then shake, roll, and toss the ball around for awhile and soon you’ll be enjoying freshly made ice cream. The ball’s handles can be easily removed, allowing users to add additional ingredients or scoop out their frozen concoction. A perfect way to beat the heat at a summer festival.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

