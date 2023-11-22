Walmart has one of the best Black Friday deals for grilling fans with the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle down to just $97. It normally costs $147 so you save $50 off the regular price making this a seriously sweet time to get a new grill. One of the better grill deals we’ve seen in recent times, you can either choose to get straight to buying by hitting the button below or you can read on while we look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle

One of the best outdoor grills for those on a budget and in need of some flexibility, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle is an attractive solution to many questions. It offers 362 square inches of cooking space along with 24,000 BTUs of heat. Its 22-inch griddle comes with a matching hardcover and rugged handle grip so it can deal with all the elements possible. There are also interior hooks on the hardcover for hanging it off the back of the griddle while you cook.

There are other neat design features too like a sleek and easy-glide set of burner dials with pops of orange to make it look nicer. The griddle is divided up between two stainless-steel H-style burners so you can easily cook different types of food away from each other. It also has a Blackstone patented rear grease management system to help make cleanup easier afterwards.

All you need to do to get started with the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle is to add a one pound propane tank and you’re all good to go. The Piezo ignition is then ready for you to use before you tweak the temperature dials. In no time, you’ll be griddling away outdoors reaping all the rewards that come from delicious food. It’s a surefire way to enhance your outdoor adventuring time.

The Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle is usually priced at $147. Right now, you can buy it for $97 as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. This is a great time to snap up an awesome griddle for less so you can plan ahead with your outdoor cooking adventures. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

