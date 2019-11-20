REI slashes prices on Cannondale and Diamondback bikes in its annual sale

REI’s pre/ anti-Black Friday Gear Up and Get Out sale is in motion and is expected to run until November 25. This annual event is known for spectacular discounts on a variety of smartwatches and outdoor gear and equipment, making it a great time to get ready for your next adventure or to save money on gifts for outdoor enthusiasts. We’ve rounded up here some awesome deals on Cannondale and Diamondback bikes, which let you in on up to $504 off depending on the model.

Cannondale Synapse AL Disc SE 105 — $504 off, now $1,176

The Synapse AL Disc SE 105 is an attractive pick for someone looking for exceptional handling, comfort, performance, and versatility in a road bike. Its Endurance geometry is coupled with SAVE micro-suspension flex zones, which means stable, confident handling and a more upright position for riding comfort all while keeping you in control. Extremely lightweight and high performing, this bicycle is suitable for group rides, fast commutes, back-road exploring, and anything in between.

Sporting earthy tones, this 22-gear Cannondale model is a bike you’ll love to show off. Order it now on REI’s website at a discounted price of $1,176 and walk away with a significant savings of $504.

Buy Now at REI

Cannondale CAADX SE 105 Disc Bike — $335 off, now $1,345

Whether you need a cyclocross bike, a backup pit bike, a versatile super-commuter, or an all-road adventurer, the Cannondale CAADX SE 105 can do it all. This disc bike model carries 22 gears plus the same solid fit and handling of its big brother, the SuperX. It also has the OutFront steering geometry for agility and stability on technical courses and potholed streets, as well as SAVE micro-suspension so you can track smoothly through the rough stuff. Its frame is light and easy to shoulder, making it convenient to bring on your trips.

This cool-looking Cannondale bike will normally set you back $1,680, but you can get it for only $1,345 during the sale.

Buy Now at REI

If there’s a woman in your life who’s interested in cycling, you might want to gift her the Quick Disc 4. Its Shimano Altus shifters shift smoothly through 27 gears to deliver what is needed to get around town or in the rolling countryside. It also comes with the OutFront steering geometry coupled with a women-specific frame, ensuring stability and comfortability in riding. Bright, reflective elements on the frame, fork, and tires mean increased visibility both day and night.

In true Cannondale form, the Quick Disc 4 is lightweight, easy to pedal, and easy to lift. Score this women’s bike now for only $553 instead of its usual $790 price tag.

Buy Now at REI

Another option for women is the Foray 1. This bike is built with Cannondale’s aluminum expertise to deliver a refined and great cycling experience, combined with the versatility and composition to tackle virtually any terrain. It’s also outfitted with Shimano Acera shifters for smooth gear changes and performance plus powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes for strong, controllable braking. Its wheels and tires promise unbeatable agility and control, while the low-profile knobs roll well both on and off-road.

The Foray 1 is ready for both street and singletrack use. Take advantage of REI’s annual sale and bring home this 21-gear women’s bike for $441, 30% below its regular $630 price.

Buy Now at REI

Diamondback EL Oso Dos Fat Bike — $300 off, now $1,200

If you’re after a fast bike, consider the El Oso Dos. To make it quick, Diamondback outfitted it with a light and strong double-butted aluminum frame and an alloy air-formed fork. A fat bike through and through, this model has 20 reliable Shimano gears and wide tires for riding in a wide variety of terrain in a broad range of conditions. It’s also designed around a rigid platform to lose pounds and has powerful TRP Spyke disc brakes for superior control.

Don’t miss the chance to score the Diamondback El OSO Dos Fat Bike at a discount. It normally costs $1,500, but you can get it for only $1,200 during the sale.

Buy Now at REI

Looking for more? Head over to our curated deals page for other exciting discounts, or check out our compilation of Black Friday deals on outdoor gear.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations