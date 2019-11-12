Look, Black Friday is pure madness. The idea of spending the day after Thanksgiving stuck inside with a horde of bloodthirsty deal hunters battling for the best deals sounds atrocious. However, the idea of spending Black Friday in the comfort of your own home casually shopping the best deals online sounds delightful, especially if you’re shopping for discounts on outdoor gear.

Hiking, camping, skiing, snowboarding, climbing, and fitness essentials can be costly, and for good reason: high-quality goods come with a high price tag. Stock up for your next trip or getaway while you can score those quality goods on the cheap.

Black Friday deals we’re expecting on outdoor gear

Tents, sleeping bags, hiking packs, camp chairs, coolers — you name it, there’s probably going to a deal on it for Black Friday. We’ll be scouring the internet for only the best online deals and listing them here in one convenient place. Check back in as we get closer to Black Friday and take advantage of those sweet savings.

Based on past Black Fridays, we can expect big sales from even bigger names in the outdoor space like Coleman, The North Face, Marmot, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, and more. Some of the best discounts will be offered by Backcountry, Walmart, and Amazon.

An important note about REI, one of our favorite retailers for outdoor gear: REI does not participate in Black Friday. Instead, the nationwide co-op has been encouraging would-be shoppers to #OptOutside since 2015. New for 2019, REI is now asking folks to Opt to Act and sign up for a cleanup event on Black Friday. As a result, we won’t see any Black Friday sales from REI, but we are anticipating some great deals on Cyber Monday. That being said, REI’s physical stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the online shop will still be open for business.

What to know about Black Friday

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Thanksgiving and run as long as a week. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Monday following Turkey Day, will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers. Mark your calendars for Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. We’ll be rounding up the best deals on both days.

If you’re looking to save on must-have tech goodies like smartwatches, TVs, headphones, laptops, and more, the Digital Trends team has got you covered:

