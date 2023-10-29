 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this early Blackstone griddle Black Friday deal

Blackstone 4 burner 36-inch griddle
It can be a lot of fun to go grilling; whether it’s cooking for yourself or your whole family, the taste of grilled food can be amazing. Of course, the summer is almost over, and while most folks will likely put away their grills for the season, you don’t have to. In fact, because we’re at the tail end of summer, we’re starting to see some great deals on outdoor grills as the retailers try and get rid of stock before the winter. That means you can grab a great grill like this Blackstone griddle station for a nice little discount.

While the griddle usually goes for $227, you can grab it from Walmart right now for just $197, which is a great $30 you can put towards buying some great food to grill. Given all its features, it’s probably one of the better grill deals you’re going to find for a while, so be sure to pick it up as soon as possible if you like what you see. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at it.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready Griddle Station

With a 524-square-inch griddle, there’s a ton of space for you to cook food for yourself, friends, and family all in one go, and that’s certainly helped along with the 34,000 BTU worth of heating the griddle can manage. It even takes into account the need for prep with a side shelf, meaning you don’t have to keep going back and forth to a prep station, saving you a lot of hassle. It also has great cleanup management with a grease trap behind the grill that you can easily empty out when you’re done with grilling. While all these features don’t quite put the Blackstone griddle on our list of best outdoor grills, it certainly comes pretty close.

The grill itself is made of cold rolled steel, so it’s not only rugged, but it also evenly cooks the food, and the two included burners mean you can have two zones of heat if you need to cook food at different temperatures. Most importantly, though, the Blackstone griddle is very compact when you want to move it around. The legs collapse into the body, the side shelf is removable, and it’s easy to move about with a handle and two industrial-grade wheels to withstand many environments.

All in all, the Blackstone griddle is a great portable grill and a great travel companion, especially if you want to grill for several people. Even better, because it’s the end of summer and there are a lot of great Prime Day deals going on, you can grab it from Walmart for just $197 rather than the usual $227.

