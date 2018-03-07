Want to ski better? Elan’s Smart Ski Concept uses sensors to help you improve

Share

Wireless technology is changing the way we are able to collect and interpret data. The use of sensors is widespread across the fitness industry in the form of heart rate monitors, specialized trackers, and integrated training tools. This technology is now crossing over into the realm of outdoor sports — and Elan Skis is paving the way. The company recently introduced its Smart Ski Concept, a way to measure skiing dynamics and translate the information in real time.

Elan Skis is a renowned ski manufacturer located in the Slovenian Alps. The company has been dedicated to improving the sport through product development and innovation for the past 70 years. It consistently delivers world-class products and receives awards and praise in the design realm. The Smart Ski Concept debuted this year at ISPO with a demonstration of the technology integrated into its high-performance SLX Fusion ski. Attendees watched as the Smart Ski captured data from the sensation of skiing movement and relayed it onto a computer screen.

The Smart Ski Concept features sensors integrated into the body of the skis that measure the skier’s dynamics, creating accurate readouts of precise weight flex and balance distribution. When the skier carves a turn or executes a maneuver, the sensors react by capturing the data and relaying it to a cloud database where it can be stored and then analyzed.

The data serves as a precise self-coaching tool through which you can evaluate weaknesses in your style and make improvements to your technique — it’s like your own virtual skiing coach. The provision of real time feedback serves as a personalized training program at your fingertips.

“Our Smart Ski technology is a reflection of Elan’s leadership in innovation,” stated Melanja Šober, head of product management for Elan’s winter division, in a press release. “As consumers are connected across every touch point of their daily lives, it’s an advancement not only for Elan, but also for the ski industry to connect technology between the skier and their skis.”

Although the Elan Smart Ski Concept is still currently in the prototype phase and not yet ready for production, you can stay tuned on the company’s website.